This week, the Tarrytown Police Department welcomed four new officers who were sworn in by Mayor Brown at a special...Read More
July 16, 2022
Irene Laino, a resident of Dobbs Ferry passed away at Phelps Memorial Hospital on July 9, 2022, she was 55 years old. Irene was born in Yonkers, NY on September 16, 1966 to the late Felice Dametta and Irene (Orlotti) Dametta. She leaves behind her husband Fred Laino as well as two children, Erika and Fred III, all of Dobbs Ferry. Irene also is survived by five siblings. At the request of Irene, services will be private.
Green Landscaping:Village Gets More Electrified
July 15, 2022
By Dean Gallea Tarrytown has received a $5000 grant from NYSERDA’s Clean Energy Communities program, an incentive program for municipalities...Read More
After Round One of The (British) Open, Sleepy Hollow’s Cameron Young Led the Field
July 14, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— Longtime members of Sleepy Hollow Country Club can remember the boy Cameron Young out on the course,...Read More
Patriots FC: In It to Win It at the National Level
July 14, 2022
By Tom Pedulla-- Irvington’s Michael Friedlander began nurturing a dream 11 years ago. He would start a girls’ youth soccer...Read More
COVID Counts Are Up Again. Does Anybody Care?
July 13, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- The Town of Greenburgh has announced that all visitors, including attendees at Town Council meetings, are required...Read More
Irvington Shakespeare Company’s Free Outdoor Festival To Serenade the Rivertowns, July 15-31
July 12, 2022
By Paula Romanow Etzel— “This bud of love by summer’s ripening breath may prove a beauteous flower when next we...Read More
Phelps Director Honored for Excellence in Hyperbaric Medicine
July 12, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- A physician at Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow has been recognized for his work in the field...Read More
Children’s Village: A Haven for Kids Who Need One
July 11, 2022
The Children’s Village (CV) founded its 180-acre residential campus in Dobbs Ferry in 1901, and today it is a nationally...Read More
County Weighs Bid for Disputed Pocantico Lake Property
July 10, 2022
By Jeff Wilson-- Members of Save Pocantico Lake (SPL), the grassroots organization vehemently opposed to the proposed construction of...Read More
Beloved Irvington Police Officer Succumbs to Brain Tumor
July 8, 2022
A true son of Irvington has departed this life, the village where he grew up and the Police Department he...Read More
