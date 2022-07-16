Irene Laino, a resident of Dobbs Ferry passed away at Phelps Memorial Hospital on July 9, 2022, she was 55 years old. Irene was born in Yonkers, NY on September 16, 1966 to the late Felice Dametta and Irene (Orlotti) Dametta. She leaves behind her husband Fred Laino as well as two children, Erika and Fred III, all of Dobbs Ferry. Irene also is survived by five siblings. At the request of Irene, services will be private.