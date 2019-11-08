iPic Theater in Dobbs Ferry to Close Monday

By Rick Pezzullo

The iPic Theaters Westchester will screen its last film this weekend as the Dobbs Ferry theater will close as part of a company restructuring.

The official closure will be on Monday, November 11 and follows parent company, iPic Theaters, filing for bankruptcy over the summer. The Dobbs Ferry location, which opened in April 2017, is the only closure that has been announced.

“As part of our financial restructuring, we made the tough decision to close the iPic Westchester location due to economic reasons,” the company announced. “We greatly appreciate all of the support over the years from the local community and hope that you will visit another iPic location.”

The theater had eight screens, nearly 600 reclining seats with oversized cushions and legroom, as well as a variety of food and drink options.

According to reports, the City Perch Kitchen + Bar that was attached to the theater will also be closing Monday.

The company noted that customers who are part of the iPic Access membership reward program or have pre-sale tickets will be refunded. Gift cards for iPic and City Perch will also be refunded.

Some iPic employees will be transferred to other locations and others will receive benefits “per federal and state guidelines for a site closure.”