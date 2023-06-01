Interns Wanted

June 1, 2023

Dear Editor,

I write to invite students from across the district to apply for summer internships in my office. I hope to continue the robust internship program maintained by my predecessor, Honorable Sandy Galef. So many people involved in our region’s government and politics interned with Assemblywoman Galef; it is remarkable how many careers were launched at 2 Church Street. I have fond memories of managing the program during my time as Sandy’s chief of staff.

Our office already has several interns who began earlier in the year. Our interns assist with a variety of tasks, such as logging constituent comments on pending legislation, drafting correspondence, and more. Two have also had the opportunity to shadow me in Albany during a session day. Summer interns will perform similar tasks and accompany me to events like press conferences and other happenings in the district.

Prospective interns can find the application link at https://bit.ly/AD95Interns. They can contact Victoria Cafarelli, my chief of staff, at cafarelliv@nyassembly.gov with any questions. Victoria is a former Galef office intern herself, and can personally attest to the impact of the program!

Applications are being accepted on a rolling basis, but applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible to maximize the chance of being accommodated. Hours can be flexible.

Sincerely,

Dana Levenberg

Assemblywoman, 95th AD