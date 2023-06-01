Sponsor
Donate to The Hudson Independent
Letters to the Editor

Interns Wanted

June 1, 2023

Dear Editor,

I write to invite students from across the district to apply for summer internships in my office. I hope to continue the robust internship program maintained by my predecessor, Honorable Sandy Galef. So many people involved in our region’s government and politics interned with Assemblywoman Galef; it is remarkable how many careers were launched at 2 Church Street. I have fond memories of managing the program during my time as Sandy’s chief of staff.

Sponsor
Donate to The Hudson Independent

Our office already has several interns who began earlier in the year. Our interns assist with a variety of tasks, such as logging constituent comments on pending legislation, drafting correspondence, and more. Two have also had the opportunity to shadow me in Albany during a session day. Summer interns will perform similar tasks and accompany me to events like press conferences and other happenings in the district.

Prospective interns can find the application link at https://bit.ly/AD95Interns. They can contact Victoria Cafarelli, my chief of staff, at cafarelliv@nyassembly.gov with any questions. Victoria is a former Galef office intern herself, and can personally attest to the impact of the program!

Applications are being accepted on a rolling basis, but applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible to maximize the chance of being accommodated. Hours can be flexible.

Sincerely,

Dana Levenberg

Assemblywoman, 95th AD

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Sponsor
Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
New Art Installation Pays Tribute to Irvington Mascot

New Art Installation Pays Tribute to Irvington Mascot

June 1, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo-- Bulldogs have long been the mascot of the Village of Irvington school district, signifying strength and courage,...
Read More

Dobbs Ferry Library 2023 June Programs (Teens/Tweens)

May 31, 2023
From: Dobbs Ferry Library <dobref@wlsmail.org> Date: May 31, 2023 at 8:30:15 AM EDT To: editor@thehudsonindependent.com Subject: Dobbs Ferry Library 2023 June Programs (Teens/Tweens) Reply-To: Dobbs...
Read More

June Events 2023 @ Warner Library

May 31, 2023
  June - 2023 - events, in person and virtual, @ Your Library June 1 at 7pm/ Baking with Tina...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry Library 2023 June Programs (Children)

Dobbs Ferry Library 2023 June Programs (Children)

May 30, 2023
Teen/Tween Programs June 2023 Manga Book ClubTuesday, June 64:00 - 5:00 PMJoin other manga lovers to have snacks, talk all...
Read More
Rivertowns Turn Out En Masse to Honor Their Fallen Heroes

Rivertowns Turn Out En Masse to Honor Their Fallen Heroes

May 30, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— Memorial Day brings out the Small Village in small villages. So it was this last weekend in...
Read More
Adopted 2023-24 Village Budgets Reflect Conservative Planning

Adopted 2023-24 Village Budgets Reflect Conservative Planning

May 29, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo---  The 2023-24 budgets recently adopted by local villages reflect a conservative approach to financial planning as revenues...
Read More
Irvington Organist and Choir Master Plays His Last Postlude

Irvington Organist and Choir Master Plays His Last Postlude

May 28, 2023
It was the last time after 55 years that Donald Butt would end a Sunday service at Irvington's Church of...
Read More
Teaching Teachers How to Teach About the Holocaust

Teaching Teachers How to Teach About the Holocaust

May 27, 2023
Irvington-based Sunnyside Federal Savings and Loan and the Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center (HHREC) announced a new partnership to...
Read More
Irvington Police Respond to Swatting Incident in Village

Irvington Police Respond to Swatting Incident in Village

May 26, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington Police notified residents Thursday about a swatting incident that occurred near the lower area of Main...
Read More
Yesterday Arrives in Irvington

Yesterday Arrives in Irvington

May 24, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— She arrived on the back of a giant flatbed truck with its own forklift, necessary to lower...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
10 views
bookmark icon