Community Board

Institute For Human Development Grads Include Two From Rivertowns

• Bookmarks: 1

June 1, 2021

The Westchester Institute for Human Development (WIHD) hosted a virtual graduation ceremony on May 13th for the 18 trainees of the 2020-2021 LEND (Leadership Education in Neurodevelopmental and related Disabilities) Program. WIHD’s LEND Program, one of 52 interdisciplinary leadership training programs funded by the Maternal and Child Health Bureau, is a 320-hour two-semester program. The 18 trainees who graduated from this program represent audiology, genetics, occupational therapy, health administration, psychology, public health, social work, special education, pediatric dentistry, nutrition and speech language pathology.

Among the graduates were Marissa Faas from Dobbs Ferry and Katelyn O’Shea from Irvington.

Advertisement
Rotary Duck Derby in Tarrytown

Trainees include graduate students and post-doctoral fellows from health and education disciplines, selfadvocates, and family members of children and adults with disabilities. Each year the LEND trainees are recruited through communitybased partners and through academic affiliation agreements with a number of colleges and universities: Mercy College; New York Medical College School of Health Sciences and Practice; Sarah Lawrence College; and the University of Puerto Rico. Through participating in LEND, trainees develop knowledge and skills they will need to become leaders working with and on behalf of children with disabilities and other special health care needs, and their families, to improve health outcomes and decrease disparities. Westchester Institute for Human DevelopmentAs one of 67 University Centers for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities, the Westchester Institute for Human Development (WIHD) is dedicated to improving the lives of people with disabilities and vulnerable children through professional education, direct service provision, and innovative research. For over 45 years, WIHD has been a key regional resource providing a wide range of medical, dental, clinical and social services to individuals with disabilities, vulnerable children, families and professionals throughout Westchester County and the Lower Hudson Valley. At WIHD, everything we do is guided by our vision of a future in which all people, including people with disabilities and vulnerable children, live healthy and productive lives as full members of society. For more information, go towww.wihd.org.

Share the News!
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - Westchester and Rivertowns Real Estate - Houlihan Lawrence agent
Feiner Stresses Experience Edge Over Young in Democratic Primary Forum

Feiner Stresses Experience Edge Over Young in Democratic Primary Forum

June 1, 2021
By Brianna Staudt Incumbent Paul Feiner emphasized constituent services, experience and “progressive” accomplishments while challenger Tasha Young called for systemic...
Read More
On a Gray Memorial Day, the Ceremonies and the Crowds Returned

On a Gray Memorial Day, the Ceremonies and the Crowds Returned

May 31, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— There were no parades—unless one counts the walk from Irvington’s Main Street down the Aqueduct to Memorial...
Read More
Irvington’s David Imamura Named Chair Of The State’s Independent Redistricting Commission

Irvington’s David Imamura Named Chair Of The State’s Independent Redistricting Commission

May 31, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— The pieces are coming together that will ultimately determine the political map of New York State for...
Read More
White Supremacist Banner Hung—Then Removed—From Ashford Avenue Bridge

White Supremacist Banner Hung—Then Removed—From Ashford Avenue Bridge

May 30, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Drivers on the southbound Saw Mill River Parkway early Sunday morning faced a large banner hanging from...
Read More
Village Tax Rates to Rise Modestly for 2021-22

Village Tax Rates to Rise Modestly for 2021-22

May 30, 2021
By Brianna Staudt Village tax rates will rise modestly heading into the new fiscal year June 1 as local governments...
Read More
Irvington’s Dr. Kathy Kaufman Named to New Post at Westchester DA’s Office

Irvington’s Dr. Kathy Kaufman Named to New Post at Westchester DA’s Office

May 27, 2021
  By Barrett Seaman-- Feeling a need for more robust analysis of prosecution patterns, Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah has...
Read More
BLM Sign Defacement in East Irvington Breeds More BLM Signs

BLM Sign Defacement in East Irvington Breeds More BLM Signs

May 25, 2021
On the eve of the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, Roger Burkhardt and Jane Fankhanel put a fresh Black...
Read More
Local Leaders Reflect on One-Year Anniversary of George Floyd’s Murder

Local Leaders Reflect on One-Year Anniversary of George Floyd’s Murder

May 25, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- On May 25, 2020, George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was murdered in Minneapolis, Minnesota by a...
Read More
Latimer Declares State of Westchester is Strong in Annual Address

Latimer Declares State of Westchester is Strong in Annual Address

May 23, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Westchester County Executive George Latimer delivered his fourth State of the County Address in the Legislative Chambers...
Read More
Greenburgh Agrees To Pay Millions To Settle Property Dispute

Greenburgh Agrees To Pay Millions To Settle Property Dispute

May 21, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- A case involving an opportunistic real estate developer, a clerical error by the Town of Greenburgh, its...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
2 views
bookmark icon

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *