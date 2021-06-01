Institute For Human Development Grads Include Two From Rivertowns

June 1, 2021

The Westchester Institute for Human Development (WIHD) hosted a virtual graduation ceremony on May 13th for the 18 trainees of the 2020-2021 LEND (Leadership Education in Neurodevelopmental and related Disabilities) Program. WIHD’s LEND Program, one of 52 interdisciplinary leadership training programs funded by the Maternal and Child Health Bureau, is a 320-hour two-semester program. The 18 trainees who graduated from this program represent audiology, genetics, occupational therapy, health administration, psychology, public health, social work, special education, pediatric dentistry, nutrition and speech language pathology.

Among the graduates were Marissa Faas from Dobbs Ferry and Katelyn O’Shea from Irvington.

Trainees include graduate students and post-doctoral fellows from health and education disciplines, self–advocates, and family members of children and adults with disabilities. Each year the LEND trainees are recruited through community–based partners and through academic affiliation agreements with a number of colleges and universities: Mercy College; New York Medical College School of Health Sciences and Practice; Sarah Lawrence College; and the University of Puerto Rico. Through participating in LEND, trainees develop knowledge and skills they will need to become leaders working with and on behalf of children with disabilities and other special health care needs, and their families, to improve health outcomes and decrease disparities. Westchester Institute for Human DevelopmentAs one of 67 University Centers for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities, the Westchester Institute for Human Development (WIHD) is dedicated to improving the lives of people with disabilities and vulnerable children through professional education, direct service provision, and innovative research. For over 45 years, WIHD has been a key regional resource providing a wide range of medical, dental, clinical and social services to individuals with disabilities, vulnerable children, families and professionals throughout Westchester County and the Lower Hudson Valley. At WIHD, everything we do is guided by our vision of a future in which all people, including people with disabilities and vulnerable children, live healthy and productive lives as full members of society. For more information, go towww.wihd.org.

