Inside Villa Lewaro

January 29, 2021

A Zoom conversation with Ambassador Harold Doley, former owner and occupant of Madame C. J. Walker’s historic Irvington mansion.

Sunday, February 28 at 2:00 p.m.

For 25 years, Harold and Helena Doley lived in the mansion built by the renowned Black entrepreneur, Madame C. J Walker, where they became students of her life and legacy. Her business acumen is well known. Less well-known aspects that Ambassador Doley will discuss include: her impact as a philanthropist; her support of civil rights icons W.E.B. DuBois, A. Phillip Randolph and Marcus Garvey; the history of the mansion since her death in 1919; and the future of the Villa and its role in Irvington.

Admission is Free

Online Meeting by Zoom Webinar

Pre-Registration is Required

Register Here: https://forms.gle/db9xtoFzxrSg5G7D6

