Inside Villa Lewaro

The numbers have been getting marginally better across the state, which had a positivity rate on Friday...
January 29, 2021
A Zoom conversation with Ambassador Harold Doley, former owner and occupant of Madame C. J. Walker’s historic Irvington mansion.
Sunday, February 28 at 2:00 p.m.
For 25 years, Harold and Helena Doley lived in the mansion built by the renowned Black entrepreneur, Madame C. J Walker, where they became students of her life and legacy. Her business acumen is well known. Less well-known aspects that Ambassador Doley will discuss include: her impact as a philanthropist; her support of civil rights icons W.E.B. DuBois, A. Phillip Randolph and Marcus Garvey; the history of the mansion since her death in 1919; and the future of the Villa and its role in Irvington.
Admission is Free
Online Meeting by Zoom Webinar
Pre-Registration is Required
Register Here: https://forms.gle/db9xtoFzxrSg5G7D6
irvingtonhistoricalsociety.org
Mondaire Jones Co-Sponsors SALT Repeal
January 29, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Congressional neophyte Mondaire Jones (NY 17) has jumped out of the gate quickly in Washington. Less than...Read More
Feiner, Young Vie for Greenburgh Democrats’ Nod for Supervisor
January 28, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Greenburgh Democratic district leaders Thursday night heard from the two candidates seeking the committee’s nomination for town...Read More
Regeneron Reports Positive Data with Antibody Cocktail Used to Prevent COVID-19
January 27, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Tarrytown-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced positive initial results from an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating REGEN-COV™,...Read More
COVID Update: Caught in the Crosscurrents
January 26, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- It is a difficult time to discern what direction the COVID-19 pandemic is moving—here in the rivertowns....Read More
Abinanti Proposes Election Reform Steps in the Wake of COVID
January 25, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Turning the exigencies of last year’s election procedural adjustments forced by the pandemic into legislated policy, Assemblyman...Read More
Greenburgh Program to Link High School Students and Business Leaders to Revive Local Businesses
January 25, 2021
Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner is looking for high school students in the township, including those from the rivertown villages,...Read More
Irvington High School Seniors Commit to Playing Sports in College
January 25, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Six Irvington High School seniors recently announced their commitment to play sports at colleges across the country...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Native Selected in National Women’s Soccer League Draft
January 23, 2021
By Tom Pedulla Sam Coffey received the ultimate affirmation of her talent when the Portland Thorns F.C. chose her 12th overall...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Mayor Ken Wray to Seek 7th Term
January 23, 2021
By Robert Kimmel--- Six consecutive, productive terms as Mayor of Sleepy Hollow stands as the record Ken Wray will...Read More