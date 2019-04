by Alexa Brandenberg



Ryan Schmidt

Irvington

“Easter.”



Leslie Ishoo

Tarrytown

“New growth of everything, hearing the birds in the morning, and more daylight.”



Joe Albert

Sleepy Hollow

“More sunlight and beautiful green buds on the trees.”



Annette Stiloski

Tarrytown

“Flowers, gardening, walking more, and seeing the children playing sports outdoors.”



Vicki Roberto

Dobbs Ferry

“I like that nature is coming alive again.”