by Alexa Brandenberg –



Kat Sevcikova

Tarrytown

“Spending time in the outdoors.”



Frank Cofone

Tarrytown

“It’s my favorite time of the year because the cooler weather gives me more energy.”



James Sanders

Irvington

“Playing all around with the leaves.”



Tim Thayer

Tarrytown

“Indian Summer.”



Elyssa Feldman Most (with Pippin)

Tarrytown

“No AC, sleeping with the windows open, and apple cider.”