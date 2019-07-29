Inquiring Photographer: “How Do You Try to Beat the Summer Heat?”
by Alexa Brandenberg
Scott Klami
Tarrytown
“Eat watermelon, jump in the pool, and AC.”
Patrick Leavy
Sleepy Hollow
“Iced Coffee.”
Stephen Sciame
Works in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow
“I work outdoors for a living and I find that as long as I keep moving I don’t notice the heat as much. But stay hydrated!”
Pamela Fantauzzi
Dobbs Ferry
“Stay in with the AC and a good book.”
Kayla Clinton and Georgia Mountroukas
Irvington
“Stay hydrated, swim in the pool, and pour water on ourselves.”