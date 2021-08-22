Ines Donovan, 73

August 22, 2021

Ines Donovan, a longtime Tarrytown resident, died August 16. She was 73.

Born Maria Ines Gonzalez in Linares, Chile on October 8, 1947, she was the daughter of Felipe Gustavo and Maria Dolores Gonzales.

Ines bravely left her family in Chile as a young woman and lived in several countries working for families of diplomats. She eventually came to the United States in the early 1980s. On November 30, 1985, she married James L. Donovan in Christ Church in Tarrytown.

She was a very talented woman who excelled at anything she did. She loved nature and all animals especially cats and most of all her cats Casey and Elvis. She had a sixth sense when caring for animals. She was very artistic and anyone driving or walking by Donovan Glass Shop in Tarrytown would enjoy her creative and seasonal window scenes.

In addition to being a wonderful wife, mother, sister and friend, she was a vital part of the operation of Donovan Glass alongside her husband.

Ines is survived by her husband James, her son James and her siblings Maria Iris, Maria Del Carmen, Silvia and Ivan. She was predeceased by her brothers Juan and Gaston.

Visitation will be at Coffey Funeral Home on Monday, August 23 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, August 24 at 10 a.m. at the Reformed Church, 42 N. Broadway, Tarrytown.

