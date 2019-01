Indy Talks, the Hudson Independent’s monthly cable TV interview show this month features Andrea Stewart-Cousins, the new majority leader of the New York State Senate and arguably one of the three most powerful politicians in the state. She also represents our own 35thDistrict. The show airs on Cablevision channel 75 and Fios channel 34 within the Town of Greenburgh each Friday of the month at 9:30am, 3:30pm and 8:30pm.