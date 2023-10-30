Incumbent Dobbs Ferry Board Democrats Facing Opposition

October 30, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—

Three incumbents on the Dobbs Ferry Board of Trustees are facing challenges Nov. 7 from a slate on the Dobbs Ferry Rivertown Party line.

Running for reelection with Mayor Vincent Rossillo to “keep Dobbs Ferry moving forward” are Michael Patino, Shari Rosen Ascher and Matt Rosenberg.

Patino, an award-winning architect, has been a trustee since 2020. His family has been a part of the Dobbs Ferry community for more than 100 years. According to his bio, Patino, a Dobbs Ferry High graduate, “takes an intelligent, forward-looking approach to housing, development, energy use, and green space planning and is dedicated to preserving the qualities that make the village such an idyllic place.”

Rosen Ascher has been a village resident since 1997. She has more than 25 years experience in media sales and is former co-chair of Indivisible Dobbs/Irvington. She has been a trustee since 2021.

Rosenberg also joined the board in 2021. A Dobbs Ferry High graduate and former Board of Education member, he is founder of First Chair Marketing, Inc., which helps companies tell relatable, compelling stories. He founded the citizens group DF Taxpayers for Fair Cost Sharing and was instrumental in creating a School Speed Zone.

Running on the Dobbs Ferry Rivertown Party line with mayoral hopeful Justin Kurian are Nicholas Capuano, Matthew Distefano and Anthony Venditto.

Capuano, an attorney, was raised in Dobbs Ferry and played football on the Dobbs Ferry state championship team.

“I would be humbled to have the opportunity to work for the people of Dobbs Ferry on the Village Board of Trustees,” he said.

Distefano is a high school teacher at Fordham Preparatory School who was raised in Dobbs Ferry.

“I look forward to being an approachable and fair representative on the Dobbs Ferry Village Board of Trustees,” he said.

Venditto, a resident of the village for 30 years, is an Assistant District Attorney in the New York County DA Office.

“It would be an honor and privilege to serve as a member the Dobbs Ferry Village on Board of Trustees,” he said.

Early voting kicked off Oct. 28 and runs through Nov. 5. Polls are open on Election Day, Nov. 7 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.