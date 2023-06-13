Sponsor
Incoming Superintendent of Schools Releases 100-Day Plan for Tarrytown

Incoming Tarrytown Superintendent of Schools Dr. Raymond Sanchez
June 13, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—

He doesn’t officially succeed retiring Chris Borsari until July 1, but incoming Tarrytown Superintendent of Schools Dr. Raymond Sanchez is already planning for the near future.

Sanchez, who has led the nearby Ossining School District since 2013 and was appointed May 30 to return to his home turf, recently released a 100-day plan to the Board of Education and school community.

“I have developed this entry plan to serve as a guide to the process of listening, learning, sharing, collaborating, and planning as I transition into the role of superintendent,” Sanchez stated. “The entry plan will represent my strong desire to make a thoughtful and deliberate transition into this highly successful school system. This plan will serve as a guide to ensure that adequate time is dedicated to listening and learning about the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns.”

“I look forward to the opportunity to meet and learn from many individuals throughout the community,” he added.

Sanchez grew up in Tarrytown and has remained close to the community. In 2020, the married father of three received the Distinguished Service Award from the Lower Hudson Council of School Superintendents. His professional and personal affiliations span a variety of causes and interests having served as President of the Lower Hudson Council of School Superintendents and of the Putnam Northern Westchester Curriculum Council, as well as a Board member of NY Presbyterian Hospital, the Jacob Burns Film and Educational Media Center, 914 Cares, and The United Way. 

One of Sanchez’s top goals is to establish a working relationship with the Board of Education, administrators and faculty, along with building strong ties with students, families, community groups and local leaders.

Sanchez has been meeting with Borsari to ensure a smooth transition and collecting pertinent district documents, such as state School Report Cards, Audit Reports and the Professional Development Plan.

During what he described as Phase II of his entry plan, which runs from July to September, Sanchez will be assessing the district’s strengths, needs and opportunities, touring all school facilities, participating in a summer retreat with board members and meeting with the mayor, police chiefs, fire chiefs and other key government officials.

In mid-September, Sanchez will be presenting the results of his first 100 days “with collaboratively developed priorities for near and future success.”

“I will analyze all the information I was able to gather from the various stakeholder’s meetings and district documents,” he stated. “The results will be shared with the Board of Education and community in order to inform the action plans that support the district’s Strategic Coherence Plan.”

 

 

