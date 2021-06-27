Inaugural Pride Recognition Event Draws Residents and Visitors to Irvington Gathering

June 27, 2021

More than 30 Irvington residents, and some from neighboring villages, attended the first Pride Recognition Event in the Village on Sunday, June 27, on the steps of Irvington Village Hall.

Irvington Theater Commissioner Kim Vogelsang Gilligan shared her enthusiasm for the Irvington Theater’s “In Our Own Words” series that brings issues of social justice center stage through art and conversation. Gilligan and others, including activist Lisa Genn, expressed support for the idea that Irvington is for everyone — a welcoming community.

Speakers were introduced by Constance Kehoe whose ad hoc group organized the event. Balloons were donated by Live Wire, a local Irvington Main Street business, and the Irvington Police created a safe environment for the event.

LGBTQ Pride Month com­mem­o­rates the Stonewall ri­ots, which oc­curred at the end of June in 1969.

Share the News!







