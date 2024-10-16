Support our Sponsors
Letters-to-the-Editor & Commentary

In The End, Lawler Will Vote With MAGA

October 16, 2024

To the Editor,

The government is supposed to use its vast powers to prosecute cases based on the facts and the law. When those powers are used against individuals not based on the facts and  law, but based on the whims of a politician or party  seeking retribution, then that is using the government in a way that starts to erode democratic norms. Just as importantly that sort of retribution instills fear in so many people.

Congressman Mike Gallagher  of  Wisconsin refused to join House Republicans in impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, arguing that taking such extreme action “in the absence of criminality lowered the bar.” Additionally, shortly after that vote he chose not to run for re-election because of death threats against his family.

Who can blame Congressman Lawler for not wanting to put his family through the repercussions of a nay vote on a vengeful Republican  resolution to impeach Secretary Mayorkas? Using the power of the government for vendettas predictably has  that chilling effect of thinking “I may be next”.

After months and months of investigations the Republicans  failed to produce evidence of any criminal wrongdoing against President Biden. Those facts did not prevent Congressman Lawler from joining his party in voting to begin an impeachment inquiry on the President.

I understand fear of “I may be next” was probably motivating his vote.  I  cannot vote for Congressman Lawler, who has shown us  that he will acquiesce to these dangerous anti-democratic MAGA Republican Party votes. Mondaire Jones and the Democratic Party do not seek retribution by rely on the facts and the law.

Sincerely,
Wendy Holtzman
Peekskill

