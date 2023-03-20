In Support of Mayor Ken Wray’s Re-Election

It could be any time of day but most likely just when traffic is at its heaviest. Somewhere along the...Read More
March 20, 2023
To the Editor:
Sleepy Hollow Mayor Ken Wray is a dedicated and tireless advocate for his Village who deserves re-election. He has been a trusted partner on numerous environmental protection and economic development initiatives, always ready to work collaboratively in Albany and statewide to benefit residents and small businesses.
Sleepy Hollow has succeeded and moved forward thanks to Mayor Wray’s leadership. With so much at stake in the years ahead, Mayor Wray has the valued experience to keep this historic village prepared for future challenges.
I strongly endorse Ken Wray for re-election as mayor of Sleepy Hollow.
Sincerely,
State Sen. Pete Harckham
