Letters-to-the-Editor & Commentary In Support Of Marjorie Hsu Published 7 hours ago7h ago October 22, 2025 To the Editor: My name is Rachelle Gebler and I support Marjorie Hsu for mayor of Sleepy Hollow, and Jairo Triguero, Cory Krall and Jared Rodriguez for trustees in the upcoming November 4 election. I moved to Sleepy Hollow 21 years ago with my husband and two small boys. My own upbringing was in a military family, which meant moving every year or so. When my husband and I married, we fell into a similar nomadic lifestyle because of his career. When our boys were 4 and 5 years old, we decided we wanted to give them the stability and community we had struggled to find for ourselves. In Sleepy Hollow, we purchased our 6th home together and this is where we decided to finally put down roots. We couldn’t have found a better place to land!Support our Sponsors To get to know our new hometown I jumped into volunteering. I helped out in the boys’ classrooms, joined the PTA board, started work with a local foundation, helped start and run a local food pantry, served as a Village Trustee for 6 years, and then joined our Village planning board. With each new volunteer opportunity, I met so many other people looking to make our community a better place for our families and our neighbors. We worked hard to support our children’s teachers, provide food to those in need, keep our village safe and vibrant, and do our best to make a difference on a very local level, abiding by the belief that a rising tide raises all boats. During my time on the planning board, I had the opportunity to work with Marjorie, who was serving as board chair. Members of the planning board see a variety of applications that range from a homeowner making a minor renovation to the very complicated work happening at Edge-on-Hudson. The chair of the planning board is responsible for making the initial deep dive into each application: meeting with the village planning, engineering, architectural, and legal consultants to make sure the interests of the entire village are the highest priority. It’s a difficult job (especially considering we were all volunteers!), but Marjorie always approached each task with thoughtful consideration and created a collaborative environment that helped us make the best decision for each case we deliberated.Our time working together gave me the chance to appreciate her leadership skills and her commitment to the village. Creating a strong community involves the hard work of building trust, creating connections, and bringing people together based on shared values. This is what all those wonderful volunteers I met over the years have been selflessly doing every day. Join me in electing Marjorie, Jairo, Cory and Jared to continue the work we started and keep our village moving confidently into the future. Rachelle Gebler Sleepy Hollow Read or leave a comment on this story...Support our Sponsors Government & PoliticsTarrytown News Activist David Hogg Rallies Rivertown Democrats October 22, 2025 On Monday night, progressive activist David Hogg headlined a town hall discussion, sponsored by the CD17 Community Coalition at Christ... Read More Environmental News Winners Of GILT’s Environmental Awards Describe Their Work October 22, 2025 On Sunday, October 19th, the Greater Irvington Land Trust (GILT) celebrated the recipients of their 2025 Community Grant awards, issued... Read More Lifestyles Playing Dead October 22, 2025 PLAYING DEAD: "The back door of the world" By Krista Madsen In my recent essay on a low brow/high brow photographic stunt... Read More Community NewsGovernment & PoliticsSleepy Hollow News In Sleepy Hollow, It’s The “Show Me The Money” Election October 22, 2025 By Barrett Seaman-- On most of the stated goals of the candidates competing in November’s Sleepy Hollow mayoral and trustee... Read More Arts & EntertainmentTop News Empire Casino License Withdrawal Angers Officials October 20, 2025 By Rick Pezzullo--- The surprising withdrawal of a commercial casino license application by the owners of Empire City Casino in... Read More Ardsley Ardsley Dedicates Newly Renovated Pascone Park October 19, 2025 By Jeff Wilson-- While many citizens were gathered in protest of Trump administration policies, folks in Ardsley gathered to celebrate... Read More Community NewsTop News No Kings Rallies Limited To Westchester’s Larger Communities October 18, 2025 Millions of Americans turned out at some 2,000 rallies against Trump policies across the country but only brushed by the... Read More Government & PoliticsTarrytown News Tarrytown Trustee Receives Endorsement for Congress October 18, 2025 By Rick Pezzullo--- Tarrytown Village Trustee Effie Phillips-Staley has received an endorsement in her bid to become the Democratic nominee... Read More Community News Former Irvington Tech Director’s Suit Against David McKay Wilson And The Journal News Dismissed October 17, 2025 By Barrett Seaman-- More than six years after Journal News Tax Watch columnist David McKay Wilson wrote a series of... Read More Community NewsGovernment & PoliticsIrvington News League Hosts Burgos V. Grados Irvington Mayoral Debate October 15, 2025 By Barrett Seaman— The League of Women Voters of the Rivertowns hosted a candidate forum with Democrat Arlene Burgos and... Read More ShareShareTweetShareCopy linkEmailPrint