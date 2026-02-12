In Support Of Immigrants

February 12, 2026

When you come from another country to a new country, you are nobody.

You don’t know anyone. You have no friends, no connections, no relatives, no family — nothing. Nothing.

Just imagine how hard it is to leave your country, your family, your childhood friends, your entire life behind — and start everything from zero.

New friendships.

New relationships.

New connections.

Maybe, if you are lucky, even a new family.

Being an immigrant is hard.

Being an immigrant means fighting with life every single day — trying to belong, desperately searching for acceptance.

Sometimes people don’t care how educated you are, how cultured you are, or how much you have achieved.

For them, you simply do not belong here.

“This is not your country.”

Even after so much hard work, sacrifice, and endless immigration struggles — even after becoming a lawful citizen — some people still do not accept you.

They cut you off.

They close doors.

They do not give you opportunities.

For them, you are still nobody.

You are still “the immigrant.”

These days, it is especially hard to live in this country — especially when the president and his administration openly attack people like me: people who are trying to build something new through hard work, dedication, and honesty.

Please be kind to every immigrant you meet.

It is okay if someone is undocumented.

Most of them want legal status — but the system makes everything painfully difficult.

Please open your hearts and give immigrants opportunities.

Everyone deserves a good life.

Everyone deserves life, liberty, private property, and the pursuit of happiness.

Give immigrants a chance.

Show them support.

Show them love.

Please do not close your doors to them.

Open your hearts.

Sissy Sakvarlishvili

Tarrytown