In Sleepy Hollow, TAG Response to USH letter

August 5, 2025

The TAG (Transparent, Accountable Government) slate would like to respond to USH’s Letter to the Editor: Unite Sleepy Hollow Team Focusing on Sensible Taxes – The Hudson Indy Westchester’s Rivertowns News –

Yes, we would all like to have a 15 percent tax cut.

Please show us the math. How would that work? How did the 10 percent increase of the 2024 budget factor into the 15% tax increase? Both Tom and Jim voted on that budget they should be able to explain it to the public.

As for debt servicing and borrowing more money to complete the project… We would love to finish the projects for our Village responsibly, please show us the math.

Did the projected revenues match the taxes that have come in? Is the anticipated $4.6M Edge on Hudson one-time payment plus the additional tax revenues enough to address our $65M debt obligations and still go forward on development projects? If so, show us…let’s celebrate that great news together.

We vow to keep taxes low and move our Village forward. We just want to do it responsibly.

Writing a letter to the newspaper promising everything without delivering a solid financial plan for keeping those promises is just campaign rhetoric and meaningless.

If elected, the Democratic/Tag Slate will do a thorough and transparent analysis to show our neighbors how we balance our budget, and revitalize our Village.

Marjorie Hsu, Cory Krall, Jared Rodriguez, Jairo Triguero

Sleepy Hollow Democrats / TAG slate