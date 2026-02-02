In Response To Lawler’s New York Times Op-Ed

February 2, 2026

To Rep. Mike Lawler – I see you finally ‘WOKE UP’ to the horrors of the violence caused by the ICE and CBP agents being sent into our cities, to not only terrorize immigrants, but US citizens alike.

I take issue with many of the things you said in your Op-Ed to the New York Times. You need to hear from the 50% or more residents in CD17 that disagree with your views. You must represent us as well.

First, I am a liberal, a practicing religious person and I am not a left-wing ‘domestic terrorist’, as you like to refer to many liberals. I believe in democracy, in the First Amendment to free speech and the right to protest. And I believe in due process and fair treatment of our immigrant population. I have helped to resettle several Afghan refugees who fled their country to find freedom from violence and brutality by the Taliban, only now to find that brutality here in the USA. The Trump immigration policies and brutal use of ICE and CBP agents have finally caused many American citizens to ‘WAKE UP’.

You say, ‘”The loudest voices on each extreme have retreated to their usual corners.” I find this insulting, and dismissive of many of us who are moderate or liberal in our political views. I am not an extremist. What you said almost sounds like what Trump said about there being good folks and bad folks at the riots in Charlottesville, VA in 2017. Sorry, but there were no radical left-wing extremists attending the “Unite the Right’ rally on August 13, 2017. The extremists were all white nationalists who displayed egregious acts of hatred, bigotry and violence”. This was “NOT ON MANY SIDES” as President Trump claimed.

I agree with you that “we need to embrace a new comprehensive national immigration policy.” This is long overdue, and will take compromise and cooperation across the aisles. I’m glad to see that you recognize this and I hope you are willing to compromise and cooperate.

I agree that the “Trump administration has effectively stopped illegal border crossings. Any balanced immigration policy would preserve and expand on this progress — but humanely.” THE LAST WORD IS KEY!!

I disagree with your use of terms like “Irresponsible politicians have increased the danger by delegitimizing ICE”. I think many villages, counties, cities and states have the right to provide sanctuary for many immigrants who are living in this country while pursuing legal status. Very few are criminals or the ‘Worst of the Worst’ that Trump promised to eliminate. In fact, many immigrants have had their asylum hearings put on hold for many months and years due to a lack of funding for judges and courts to hear their cases. The process to become a ‘legal’ resident can take years. Many immigrants are in the process to become ‘legal’ and should not be rounded up by ICE or CBP simply because they are immigrants. More than 70% of those being detained or deported by ICE have no criminal record.

I agree with your statement that “local police departments are better suited to interact with the public” – so why not let them arrest the ‘Worst of the Worst’ criminals that Trump claims threaten our communities.

I disagree with your idea for an “Immigration Plan – a realistic plan would provide a path to legal status — not citizenship — for long-term illegal immigrants without criminal records.” Why not a process that leads to citizenship, after a fair path…. You say “This path would be rigorous and fair, and it would aim to keep families together. Fair means those who benefit would face mandatory work requirements, forgo public assistance and pay fines and any back taxes they might owe.” Why not a path to citizenship after these requirements are met?

I disagree with your idea of what constitutes a ‘legal immigration system’ and your say that “Lawmakers should create a system in which applicants’ merit matters more than it does now, better accounting for the country’s economic needs.”

What about all the jobs that many Americans do not wish to fill – working as cleaning help in the hotel business, as aides or cleaners in our nursing homes and hospitals, in our restaurants, in our meat processing industry, and in agriculture picking crops? If it is all about the economic needs of our country, then we will suffer without them doing essential work.

What ever happened to “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free”? As a country, are we no longer going to accept ‘refugees’ under the Trump Administration. The 1951 UN Refugee Convention and its 1967 Protocol (US Refugee Law & Policy) form the legal basis for this definition, which mandates that refugees should not be returned to a country where they face serious threats to their life or freedom.

You need to listen to your CD-17 constituents who are moderate or liberal in our viewpoints, and please don’t call us all a bunch of ‘left wing radicals’ or ‘domestic terrorists’ because we support reining in the violent and brutal tactics being employed by ICE and CBP agents. If they come to Westchester, I will be out protesting with my First Amendment Rights.

Virginia Stillman

Ossining