Letters-to-the-Editor & Commentary

In Praise Of Colby Jenkins

September 22, 2025

I would like to take this opportunity to compliment Tarrytown resident Colby Jenkins on an amazing new initiative she has started: a farmer’s market on Manhattan Ave in Greenburgh that offers residents free farm quality produce at no cost to residents. I attended the first market on September 13 and look forward to the next market: focusing on apples –on Saturday, September 27th.  I would also like to encourage other communities and market organizers around Westchester to consider doing something similar—free produce for those who shop at the market.

The market , organized by the Dare to be Different Westchester Committee (which Colby founded), is more than just free produce. It’s an opportunity for the community to get together, to interact with others and for small businesses and empowering entrepreneurs to promote themselves.

Families attending the market received fresh produce including collard greens, kale, corn, potatoes, onions, tomatoes, cabbage, carrots, basil, organic beans, beets and more.

The market’s “Fresh at No Cost” model not only addresses food insecurity but also channels resources to local vendors, supports small businesses, MWBEs, entrepreneurs, youth-preneurs, introduces families to health coverage plans, and fosters grassroots economic development.

This is the kind of progressive, innovative initiative that changes lives for the better. The market should be a model for every community in the state.

The market is held every other Saturday till Thanksgiving –September 27, October 11, October 25, Nov 8 and November 22nd from 10 AM to 2 PM. The market is located on Manhattan Ave/Elm Street off of 90 Manhattan Ave. Hope to see you Saturday!

PAUL FEINER
Greenburgh Town Supervisor

