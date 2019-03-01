In Our Libraries – March 2019

You can now add your own events to our new online Event Calendar:

Adult Events at the Irvington Public Library

The following events will be held at the Irvington Public Library, 12 South Astor St. Info: call 591-7840, e-mail irvref@wlsmail.org or visit www.irvingtonlibrary.org.

Friday 8

Beginning Yoga: Yoga instruction with Nicole Athena continues on March 8 and 29 and April 12 and 26, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Please bring your own yoga mats to the free program. Please register ahead using our online calendar at irvingtonlibrary.evanced.info/signup/ or call 914-591-7840.

Thursday 21

Thursday Evening Book Club: The group will discuss The Descendants by Kaui Hart Hemmings; at 7 p.m. Books will be available at the circulation desk.

Saturday 23

Seniors’ Health Coverage: Demystifying Medicare and Healthcare Coverage for Seniors will be held at 10:15 a.m. Julie Woodruff, a volunteer with Westchester Seniors Out Speaking, will describe the various types of Medicare coverage.

Young Adults Programs at the Irvington Public Library

Thursday 7

Loop Scarves: Get warm with a cozy DIY scarf. Bring your own tee shirts or use ours to make these whimsical loopy scarves. The program begins at 4:30 p.m.

Thursday 14

Alcohol Ink Necklaces: Alcohol ink, a few pieces of metal and you’ve got yourself a necklace uniquely designed by you. The program begins at 5 p.m.

Thursday 28

Unplug and Unwind: Come and spend some “unplugged” time on the last Thursday of the month playing classic board & card games like chess, checkers, Uno, Ticket to Ride, Dominion, Pandemic, Bananagrams and many more. Or bring one of your own. No registration is required. The program begins at 5 p.m.

Events at the Warner Library

The following events have been scheduled for the Warner Library, 121 N. Broadway in Tarrytown. For more information call 631-7734 or visit warnerlibrary.org.

Friday 1

March Exhibit: Handmade quilts created by Barbara Glab will be on display this month in the Main Gallery.

Wednesday 6

Wednesday Movies: Films will be screened every Wednesday this month at 2 p.m. The schedule is: March 6 — A Star is Born, March 13 — The Dead, March 20 —Green Book and March 27 — The Favourite.

Thursday 7

Appraisal Day: Bring your jewelry, silver, fine and decorative arts to Appraisal Day, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact Jenny@ragoarts.com or call 745-2730 to register for a complimentary evaluation of two items. The event is held in collaboration with Rago Arts and Auction Center of Briarcliff Manor.

Business Book Club: The group will discuss Start With Why by Simon Sinek.

Thursday 14

Second Thursday Book Group: The group will meet at 7 p.m. to discuss Less by Andrew Sean Greer.

Climate Change: A discussion of Climate Change, sponsored by the Garden Clubs of Tarrytown, Irvington and Dobbs Ferry, will be held at 7 p.m.

Friday 15

St. Patrick’s Day Concert: At 7 p.m. a Friends of the Library concert will feature music and vocals by Aoife Clancy and Bill Elliot.

Saturday 16

Knitting For Beginners: The program will be held on March 16, 23 and 30 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Signup is required and supplies are not included.

Monday 18

Getting Organized: Tips on clearing the clutter with Shannon Reilly will be held at 7 p.m. Signup is required for the free program.

Tuesday 19

Mystery Book Group: The group will meet at 11 a.m. to discuss Duel with the Devil: the true story of how Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr teamed up to take on America’s first sensational murder mystery by Paul Collins.

Thursday 28

New Romance Book Club: The group will meet to read The Wedding Date by Jasmine Guillory. Contact the library for the time.

American In Paris: An American in Paris, The Musical, part of Lincoln Center Live, will be presented at 2 p.m. Experience one of the most famous musicals of all time with a celebrated new Broadway adaptation featuring the original stars Robert Fairchild and Leanne Cope.

Seed Workshop: Mobius Fields farmer Deb Taft will conduct a seed starting workshop to re-introduce our Seed Library at 7 p.m. The Warner Seed Library is a collection of flower, herb, and vegetable seeds that library patrons can “check out” to grow in their home gardens.

Job Interview Tips: Ace that Interview and Get the Job You Want, presented by the WEBS Career and Educational Counseling Service of the Westchester Library System, will be held at 7 p.m.

Saturday 30

Hands-on-Henna: The program for adults will be presented by Margie Nugent at 11 a.m.. Learn about the history of henna art and practice traditional designs. Space is limited and signup is required.

Program for Teens at the Warner Library

Thursday 21

Teen Game Nights: The program will be held on March 21, April 18 and May 23 at 7 p.m .Play games on our giant screen or play board games or cards. Snacks and soda will be provided.

Events at the Dobbs Ferry Public Library

The following events have been scheduled for the Dobbs Ferry Public Library, 55 Main St. For more information call 693-6614.

Friday 1

Baby Meet Ups: The program will be held on Fridays in March from 10:15 to 11 a.m. Bring a baby to this informal get-together for parents and care-givers. Call the library to register or receive more information.

Wednesday 13

Native Plants Lecture: Native Plants at Home will be discussed from 7 to 9 p.m. The free program is being held in partnership between the Greenburgh Nature Center and the Sierra Club Lower Hudson Group. Admission is free.

Saturday 23

Martial Arts Movie Mayhem: Bloodsport, starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, will be screened at 2 p.m. The film is rated R for violence.

Sunday 24

American Creed Community Conversation: A screening of the PBS documentary American Creed and a discussion will be held at 2 p.m.

Thursday 28

Cult Classic Movie Night: Crank and Crank 2 High Voltage will be screened at 7 p.m.