In Our Libraries – January

Adult Events at the Irvington Public Library

The following events will be held at the Irvington Public Library, 12 South Astor St. Info: call 591-7840, e-mail irvref@wlsmail.org or visit www.irvingtonlibrary.org.

Saturday 5

Acrylic Paintings Exhibit: Seema Kapur Varma’s acrylic on canvas paintings will be on exhibit in the Martucci Gallery from Jan. 5 through 30. The gallery is open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday Evening Book Club: The group will discuss You Should Have Known by Jean Haff Korelitz at 7 p.m.

Tuesday 8

Native Plants: The Pollinator Pathway Living Classroom Series presents Cathy Ludden on choosing native plants for your garden at 7 p.m. Registration is requested for the free program; Register online at irvingtonlibrary.evanced.info/calendar/signup, or call 591-7840.

Saturday 26

Clearing The Clutter: Is one of your New Year’s resolutions to get rid of the clutter in your home? If so, come to the library at 2 p.m. A professional organizer from House 2 Home Organizing will offer tips on how to clear the clutter in your life and make your home a more comfortable space to live in. Please register for the free program at www.irvingtonlibrary.evanced.info/signup/ or 591-7840.

Young Adults Programs at the Irvington Public Library

Thursday 10

Human Hungry Hippos Game: Come play the human version of Hungry Hungry Hippos at 5 p.m.

Thursday 17

Irving Tee-Shirt Loop Scarves: Turn tee-shirts into soft cozy scarves at 5 p.m. Bring your own tee-shirt or choose from ours.

Events at the Warner Library

The following events have been scheduled for the Warner Library, 121 N. Broadway in Tarrytown. For more information call 631-7734 or visit warnerlibrary.org.

Wednesday 2

Wednesday Movies: Movies will be screened every Wednesday in January at 2 p.m. The schedule is: Jan. 2, Lovely, Still: Jan. 9, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again; Jan. 16, Lady Bird; Jan. 23, The Old Man and the Gun and Jan. 30, Loving Vincent.

Thursday 3

Share Your Dreams: Every Thursday in January, from 1 to 3 p.m., What Can We Learn from Our Dreams will be held. Join a new group at the library and talk about your dreams for the fun of it .

Saturday 5

Jazz Quart Performs: Tarrytown resident Hiroshi Yamazaki will bring his jazz quartet to Warner Library for a concert of originals and standards at 2:30 p.m.

Thursday 10

African Dreams: African Dreams: An Evening with David Schroedel and Joe Queenan will be held at 7 p.m. Sleepy Hollow resident, David Schroedel will exhibit 22 images of the 3,500 photographs he took during a trip to Namibia and Botswana in late 2017 in the Fitzgerald and Stairwell galleries during the month of January at the library.

Wednesday 30

Free Health Screenings: On the last Wednesday of every month from noon to 2 p.m. the Warner Library and Doctors United will be providing the following complimentary services for library members at no charge: blood pressure screening, computerized digitals stress analysis; and neck and back pain screening. There will also be a doctor available to discuss any health concerns you may have.

Thursday 31

Home Staging: “Home Staging with Marie Graham “of the Refreshed Home will be held at 7 p.m. Home Staging is the very practical, very individual process of getting a property ready for sale. Please sign up at reference desk.

Events at the Dobbs Ferry Public Library

The following events have been scheduled for the Dobbs Ferry Public Library, 55 Main St. For more information call 693-6614.

Thursday 24

Cult Movie Screening: Serial Mom, starring Kathleen Turner, will be screened at 7 p.m. The film is rated R. To register or receive more information, contact the library.

Saturday 26

Martial Arts Movie: Zu Warriors will be screened at 2 p.m. The film is rated PG-13. To register or receive more information, contact the library.

Event at the Greenburgh Public Library

The following event has been scheduled for the Greenburgh Public Library, 300 Tarrytown Rd., Elmsford. Info: 721-8200 or https://www.greenburghlibrary.org/home.

Saturday 5

University Women Meeting: The American Association of University Women will hold its monthly Westchester branch meeting at 10:30 a.m. The speaker will be Stephen Paul DeVillo an author of two books, who will discuss the topic The History of the Bowery,