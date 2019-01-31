In Our Libraries – February Calendar

Adult Events at the Irvington Public Library

The following events will be held at the Irvington Public Library, 12 South Astor St. Info: call 591-7840, e-mail irvref@wlsmail.org or visit www.irvingtonlibrary.org.

Friday 1-26

Irvington High School Exhibit: Diana Schmertz’s art students from will exhibit their work in the Martucci Gallery through Feb. 26. An opening reception for the students will be held on Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. The gallery is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Memoir Writing: Catherine Wald’s popular memoir writing workshops for teens and adults continue on Fridays, Feb. 1 and 15 and March 1 and 15 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Register online at irvingtonlibrary.evanced.info/signup/ or telephone the reference desk at 914-591-7963.

Sunday 10

Harlem Renaissance: “Stars of the Harlem Renaissance (and Villa Lewaro),” a talk by Charlese Randolph at 2 p.m. The program will be a retrospective on Harlem in the early 20th Century.

Tuesday 19

Learn Contract Bridge: Learn to play American Standard Contract Bridge with a nationally ranked player and Irvington resident, Elena Prahin. She will teach eight sessions on Tuesday evenings: Feb. 19 and 26, March 5 and 12, April 9 and 23 and May 7 and May 28 from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Classes are intended for those new to or just beginning to learn the game. Register by calling 591-7840 or online at irvingtonlibrary.evanced.info/signup/

Thursday 21

Thursday Evening Book Club: The group will discuss Manhattan Beach by Jennifer Egan at 7 p.m. Books will be available at the circulation desk.

Young Adults Programs at the Irvington Public Library

Thursday 7

Quilting Valentine: Create a quilling Valentine at 5 p.m. Quilling, the coiling and shaping of narrow paper strips to create a design, has been a craft since the Renaissance.

Thursday 14

Virtual Reality: Have an immersive experience using your own IPhone or Smartphone with our Google Cardboard viewer to explore a variety of virtual reality apps. at 5 p.m.

Thursday 21

Explode Some Sticks: Learn the Cobra Weave and make the longest, most dazzling stick explosions this side of the Hudson River starting at 5 p.m.

Events at the Warner Library

The following events have been scheduled for the Warner Library, 121 N. Broadway in Tarrytown. For more information call 631-7734 or visit warnerlibrary.org.

Wednesday 6

Wednesday Movies: Movies will be screened every Wednesday in February at 2 p.m., The schedule is: Feb. 6: The Wife, Feb 13: Roman Holiday, Feb. 20: Widows and Feb. 27: Bohemian Rhapsody.

Thursday 7

Business Book Group: The group will discuss Principles by Ray Dalio.

Saturday 9

Jazz Concert: Mark Morganelli and the Jazz Forum All-Stars, featuring Eddie Monteiro, and midi-accordion and vocals, will perform at 2:30 p.m. They are celebrating the new double CD release Brasil.

Thursday 14

Second Thursday Book Group: The group will meet at 7 p.m. to discuss Pachinko by Min Jin Lee.

Tuesday 19

Mystery Book Group: The group will meet at 11 a.m. to discuss Devil in a Blue Dress by Walter Mosley.

Inside Scoop: Archie Comics Co-CEO Nancy Silberkleit will share behind-the-scenes information on the creation of the hit TV series Riverdale at 3:30 p.m. An episode will be shown on our enormous screen and free popcorn will be provided. The program is intended for youths in grades six through 12.

Saturday 23

Tutor Training: Literacy Volunteers of The Tarrytowns’ spring 2019 English as a second language six-week tutor training workshop begins today at 9:30 a.m. No previous teaching experience is required. Sign up at 488-4250 or at www.lvtarrytown.org.

Thursday 28

Free Health Screenings; On the last Wednesday of each month the library and Doctors United provide free blood pressure screenings, computerized digital stress analyses, and neck and back pain screenings from noon to 2 p.m. A doctor will be available to discuss any health concerns you may have.

Author Visit: Camilla Calhoun, Tarrytown author of the memoir The White Moth, is coming to the library at 7 p.m. Book signings and refreshments will follow her talk. The author effectively makes use of her dual-timeline structure to provide a detailed account of the lives of two women in the same family.

Events at the Dobbs Ferry Public Library

The following events have been scheduled for the Dobbs Ferry Public Library, 55 Main St. For more information call 693-6614.

Wednesday 6

Village Workshop: A Dobbs Ferry Village Downtown Improvement Task Force workshop with Con Edison — Burying the Wires – will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday 9

Library Fundraiser: Valentine Pop Up, Friends of the Dobbs Ferry fundraiser to benefit the library, will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A variety of items will be sold and there will be children’s activities. For further information, to sign up to donate baked goods or volunteer at the event, call 693-6614 or e-mail dflfriends@gmail.com.

Sunday 10

Young Adult Authors: An artist conversation with Sheela Chari, Sayantani DasGupta, and Veera Hiranandani will be held at 2 p.m.

Wednesday 13

Native Plants Lecture: Native Plants at Home will be discussed from 7 to 9 p.m. The free program is being held in partnership between the Greenburgh Nature Center and the Sierra Club Lower Hudson Group. Admission is free.

Thursday 21

Teen Event: A 3-D printer workshop will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Registration is required and can be done at the circulation desk. Bring your own laptop and a USB mouse. Info: wasans@wlsmail.org.

Saturday 23

Martial Arts Film: Red Sun, starring Toshiro Mifune and Charles Bronson, will be screened at 2 p.m.