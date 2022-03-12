Obituaries In Memoriam: Goldie Published 3 mins ago3 mins ago Robert "Goldie" Goldstein March 12, 2022 Robert “Goldie” Goldstein was a devoted volunteer for the Tarrytown Fire Department for more than 55 years. Nine times serving as Captain of the Consolidated Engine 77 Company, he was dedicated to serving the people of Tarrytown. Many Tarrytown residents also knew him as a coach and referee for multiple youth sports including baseball, basketball and football. Trustee Hoyt, a longtime friend, says of Goldie, “He was a gentleman, he was a great firefighter, and he will be greatly missed.” In remembering Goldie at the March 7 Board of Trustees meeting, Deputy Mayor McGovern said, “He was a very well-loved member of the community…and just an all-around great guy. We will really miss him, but we are very grateful that we had him with us as long as we did.” More information about services can be found here. From the Tarrytown Link Advertisement Local News Tarrytown News Technology Financial Incentives Approved for Regeneron’s $1.39B Expansion in Tarrytown March 9, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Westchester County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) recently granted preliminary approval of financial incentives for Phase 2... Read More Local Charities DOMESTIC VIOLENCE VICTIMS FIND SAFETY AND SUPPORT AT HOPE’S DOOR March 7, 2022 Within our rivertown communities there are many charitable organizations that aim to benefit various segments of the population. They feed the... Read More COVID News Local News Westchester Holds COVID Commemoration Ceremony March 3, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- Westchester County held a ceremony Thursday in the lobby of the Michaelian Office Building in White Plains... Read More Uncategorized An Ash Wednesday Interfaith Vigil for Ukraine March 3, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— The brutal war in Ukraine crossed moral paths with the Christian ritual of Ash Wednesday this week,... Read More Government News Irvington News Irvington Dems Nominate Two for Board of Trustees March 2, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— Two Larrys will be on the Democratic line of the November 8th ballot in Irvington—one a veteran,... Read More Community News COVID News Our Schools With Mask Mandate Lifted, Schools Seek to Balance Free Choice with Lingering COVID Concerns March 2, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— Governor Kathy Hochul’s weekend announcement that she was ending the statewide requirement to mask up in public... Read More Community News Historic Rivertowns History and News Irvington News Amb. Harold Doley Honored at New York Stock Exchange March 1, 2022 Fittingly in the midst of Black History Month, Harold Doley, former owner of Irvington’s Villa Lewaro and U.S. representative to... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events The Bard is Back in the Rivertowns with ISC’s “Acting Shakespeare” February 28, 2022 By Sue Treiman— If all the world’s a stage, why not have the players perform in Irvington? That question last... Read More Local Charities The Neighborhood House: A Century of Serving the Community February 28, 2022 Within our rivertown communities there are many charitable organizations that aim to benefit various segments of the population. They feed the... Read More Irvington News Rivertowns Sports Irvington Girls Open Playoffs with Win over Briarcliff February 27, 2022 By Tom Pedulla-- The opportunity to play girls’ basketball under legendary coach Gina Maher at Irvington can be both a... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint