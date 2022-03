In Memoriam: Goldie

Robert “Goldie” Goldstein was a devoted volunteer for the Tarrytown Fire Department for more than 55 years. Nine times serving as Captain of the Consolidated Engine 77 Company, he was dedicated to serving the people of Tarrytown. Many Tarrytown residents also knew him as a coach and referee for multiple youth sports including baseball, basketball and football. Trustee Hoyt, a longtime friend, says of Goldie, “He was a gentleman, he was a great firefighter, and he will be greatly missed.” In remembering Goldie at the March 7 Board of Trustees meeting, Deputy Mayor McGovern said, “He was a very well-loved member of the community…and just an all-around great guy. We will really miss him, but we are very grateful that we had him with us as long as we did.” More information about services can be found here