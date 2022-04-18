In Favor of Irvington’s Solar Arrays

We – and the Earth – simply can’t afford for local NIMBY’s to join forces with the fossil fuel industry to block or delay wind and solar farms. New Yorkers who support clean energy need to speak out. One way is to submit comments on the Climate Action Council’s draft scoping plan for energy generation and call for strong policies and legislation that will establish a clear moratorium on construction of new fossil fuel power plants and steps to phase out the ones we have. Because we will need lots and lots of new wind and solar development to meet New York’s climate goals.

If we adorn local meadows with solar arrays, perhaps with native plants and grazing sheep beneath, is that not a worthwhile transformation of the landscape in order to give our children and grandchildren a liveable planet?

Honestly I don’t get why these folks object to seeing solar arrays. Don’t these folks worry about the climate crisis? Don’t they welcome every bit of clean energy generation that they can see? Wouldn’t a few acres of solar panels locally give them hope for the future?