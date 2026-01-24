Immigrants: We Are The Heartbeat Of Tarrytown

January 24, 2026

By Tsisnami “Sissy” Sakvarlishvili–

I did not come to the United States looking for charity. I came looking for opportunity—and I worked relentlessly to earn it.

I am originally from the country of Georgia in Eastern Europe. In 2008, when Russia invaded my homeland, my family lost everything. Like many immigrants, I did not leave because I wanted to, but because survival left me no choice. My dream was to serve my country as a politician and fight for Georgia’s independence. Instead, I became a refugee.

My journey took me first to Italy, where I earned a Master’s degree in Political Science from the University of Florence. I also hold a Bachelor’s degree in History from Tbilisi State University, one of the most prestigious universities in the Caucasus region. In 2013, I came to the United States as a student at EF (Education First) in Tarrytown. At the time, my English was very poor. But EF gave me language, confidence and a sense of belonging. It became my first home in America. I also fulfilled a lifelong dream by earning an American degree as well—an Associate Degree in Journalism from Westchester Community College—followed by a TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages) certificate. I myself speak four languages: Georgian, Russian, Italian, and English.

I am also an author. My first book, Diary of the Red-Haired Girl, tells the story of starting life from zero as an immigrant—without language, friends or security. It became a bestseller in Georgia in 2023 and was nominated for the prestigious SABA Award (South Asia Book Award). My second book, a cookbook inspired by my immigrant life, grew out of years I spent working as a cook and nanny in American homes—jobs immigrants are often dismissed for doing, yet without which many families could not function. My third book, Georgia After the Collapse of the Soviet Union, will be published in English and is currently in progress.

I am now a proud American citizen. I am living proof of the American Dream. And yet, that dream is increasingly under attack.

Since the Trump era, immigration in this country has been framed by fear rather than facts. Hardworking immigrants are treated with suspicion instead of dignity. We are portrayed as a burden—despite the reality that immigrants clean homes, care for children and the elderly, cook meals, build houses, teach students and keep local economies alive. We pay taxes. We contribute. We belong.

Here in Tarrytown, that truth is impossible to ignore. Tarrytown thrives because of its multicultural community. International students—especially those from EF—are not outsiders; they are essential. They shop locally, support small businesses, and bring energy and global perspective to this town. Local restaurants, cafés, and services benefit directly from their presence. EF students are the heartbeat of Tarrytown.

When immigration policies become harsher, communities like ours suffer. When student visas are restricted, local economies shrink. When fear replaces opportunity, communities lose their vibrancy.

EF represents the best of what America can be. It opens doors, not walls. It turns students into professionals, immigrants into educators, and dreams into reality. I started at EF as a student. Today, I stand in its classrooms as a teacher—sharing my story so my students can see what is possible.

I am also an activist. I continue to speak out against Vladimir Putin’s politics and Georgia’s pro-Russian government because democracy must be defended everywhere. I did not flee authoritarianism to remain silent when fear-based politics threaten human dignity here.

Immigrants are not America’s problem. We are America’s strength. Tarrytown understands this. EF proves it every day. My life is one small example among millions. If America forgets immigrants, it forgets itself. And America is strongest when it remembers who it is.

Tarrytown—this beautiful, charming village—is a place for everybody. That is why I chose to stay. That is why I call it home.

