Support our Sponsors
  • Science Success - chemistry, biology science tutors
Community News
Tarrytown News

Immigrants: We Are The Heartbeat Of Tarrytown

• Bookmarks: 144 • Comments: 2

Tsisnami “Sissy” Sakvarlishvili on the campus of EF in Tarrytown
January 24, 2026

By Tsisnami “Sissy” Sakvarlishvili–

I did not come to the United States looking for charity. I came looking for opportunity—and I worked relentlessly to earn it.

I am originally from the country of Georgia in Eastern Europe. In 2008, when Russia invaded my homeland, my family lost everything. Like many immigrants, I did not leave because I wanted to, but because survival left me no choice. My dream was to serve my country as a politician and fight for Georgia’s independence. Instead, I became a refugee.

Support our Sponsors
  • New York Studio School - virtual certificate
  • Savva Sips in Ivington
  • Charity Plunge - Gullotta House Hudson River plunge

My journey took me first to Italy, where I earned a Master’s degree in Political Science from the University of Florence. I also hold a Bachelor’s degree in History from Tbilisi State University, one of the most prestigious universities in the Caucasus region. In 2013, I came to the United States as a student at EF (Education First) in Tarrytown. At the time, my English was very poor. But EF gave me language, confidence and a sense of belonging. It became my first home in America. I also fulfilled a lifelong dream by earning an American degree as well—an Associate Degree in Journalism from Westchester Community College—followed by a TESOL (Teaching English  to Speakers of Other Languages) certificate. I myself speak four languages: Georgian, Russian, Italian, and English.

I am also an author. My first book, Diary of the Red-Haired Girl, tells the story of starting life from zero as an immigrant—without language, friends or security. It became a bestseller in Georgia in 2023 and was nominated for the prestigious SABA Award (South Asia Book Award). My second book, a cookbook inspired by my immigrant life, grew out of years I spent working as a cook and nanny in American homes—jobs immigrants are often dismissed for doing, yet without which many families could not function. My third book, Georgia After the Collapse of the Soviet Union, will be published in English and is currently in progress.

I am now a proud American citizen. I am living proof of the American Dream. And yet, that dream is increasingly under attack.

Since the Trump era, immigration in this country has been framed by fear rather than facts. Hardworking immigrants are treated with suspicion instead of dignity. We are portrayed as a burden—despite the reality that immigrants clean homes, care for children and the elderly, cook meals, build houses, teach students and keep local economies alive. We pay taxes. We contribute. We belong.

Here in Tarrytown, that truth is impossible to ignore. Tarrytown thrives because of its multicultural community. International students—especially those from EF—are not outsiders; they are essential. They shop locally, support small businesses, and bring energy and global perspective to this town. Local restaurants, cafés, and services benefit directly from their presence. EF students are the heartbeat of Tarrytown.

When immigration policies become harsher, communities like ours suffer. When student visas are restricted, local economies shrink. When fear replaces opportunity, communities lose their vibrancy.

EF represents the best of what America can be. It opens doors, not walls. It turns students into professionals, immigrants into educators, and dreams into reality. I started at EF as a student. Today, I stand in its classrooms as a teacher—sharing my story so my students can see what is possible.

I am also an activist. I continue to speak out against Vladimir Putin’s politics and Georgia’s pro-Russian government because democracy must be defended everywhere. I did not flee authoritarianism to remain silent when fear-based politics threaten human dignity here.

Immigrants are not America’s problem. We are America’s strength. Tarrytown understands this. EF proves it every day. My life is one small example among millions. If America forgets immigrants, it forgets itself. And America is strongest when it remembers who it is.

Tarrytown—this beautiful, charming village—is a place for everybody. That is why I chose to stay. That is why I call it home.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
Andrea Martone Realtor - Rivertowns and Westchester
Puberty in Hiding

Puberty in Hiding

February 1, 2026
PUBERTY IN HIDING: When normal things happen under extraordinary circumstances By Krista Madsen Of all the news you can punch a wall...
Read More
Irvington High Senior Receives National Writing Nomination

Irvington High Senior Receives National Writing Nomination

January 29, 2026
By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School senior Josh Greenbarg has earned national recognition for his writing, receiving a Scholastic Gold...
Read More
GILT Launches Third Annual Environmental Grant Program

GILT Launches Third Annual Environmental Grant Program

January 28, 2026
The Greater Irvington Land Trust (GILT) is launching its 2026 Community Grant Program this week.  In this, the third year...
Read More
First Place, Last Pickle

First Place, Last Pickle

January 28, 2026
FIRST PLACE, LAST PICKLE: Don't touch that trophy By Krista Madsen I desperately require some comic relief. Mind you, I like my...
Read More
Medical Advice During A Snowstorm

Medical Advice During A Snowstorm

January 25, 2026
It's dangerous out there, as anyone who has ventured out of the house in the last day--and it's not going...
Read More
Ardsley Senior Named Finalist in National Science Contest

Ardsley Senior Named Finalist in National Science Contest

January 25, 2026
By Rick Pezzullo---  An Ardsley High School senior has been named one of the top 40 finalists in the nation’s...
Read More
Immigrants: We Are The Heartbeat Of Tarrytown

Immigrants: We Are The Heartbeat Of Tarrytown

January 24, 2026
By Tsisnami “Sissy” Sakvarlishvili-- I did not come to the United States looking for charity. I came looking for opportunity—and...
Read More
In/scrutable

In/scrutable

January 24, 2026
IN/SCRUTABLE: Are lighter eyes easier to read or too much to bear? By Krista Madsen Last week I had fun going to...
Read More
VOLUNTEER LINKS FOR SNOW ANGELS AND LINK OF VENDORS WHO WILL SHOVEL FOR A FEE

VOLUNTEER LINKS FOR SNOW ANGELS AND LINK OF VENDORS WHO WILL SHOVEL FOR A FEE

January 24, 2026
Tomorrow’s snowstorm is going to be a big one. Our Greenburgh snow angels are all volunteers, and we don’t have...
Read More
Hastings School Honors Dr. King Jr. with Annual Peace March

Hastings School Honors Dr. King Jr. with Annual Peace March

January 19, 2026
By Rick Pezzullo--- Hillside School students and staff came together to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr....
Read More
144 recommended
print iconPrint
2 notes
1778 views
bookmark icon