July 28, 2025
Tarrytown Trustees Pave Way for Battery Energy Storage System
July 28, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown Board of Trustees unanimously voted last week to amend the village’s Zoning Code to permit...Read More
I’m Moving to the Cloud
July 28, 2025
I'M MOVING TO THE CLOUD: An accumulation of cumulus By Krista Madsen I enjoy a work mass email in which the IT...Read More
Tarrytown Music Hall Requests Letters of Support for Grant
July 27, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- The oldest theater in Westchester that has been entertaining people for 140 years is requesting help from...Read More
Tarrytown Hyperbaric Expert Teams with Industry Mavericks and Legislators to Combat Veteran Suicide Rates
July 25, 2025
By W.B. King-- With more than 20 veterans and approximately five first responders taking their own life each day due...Read More
Lawler Abandons Run For Governor To Focus On Keeping His House Seat
July 23, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- Ever since he won his second term representing New York’s 17th Congressional District, Republican Mike Lawler has...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Draws Another Swarm of Sirens
July 23, 2025
By Barrett Seaman— Photos by Tim Grajek No doubt the balmy, nearly cloudless summer day on July 19 helped, but...Read More
Abbott House Honored as “Non-Profit of the Game” by NY Liberty
July 22, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- The spotlight was on Abbott House recently at the Barclays Center in New Jersey where the human service...Read More
Tarrytown Schools Ban Use of Electronic Devices
July 22, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown School District is cracking down on the use of personal electronic devices by students during...Read More
Vince Herman Brings Leftover Salmon to The Cap to Celebrate Jerry Garcia’s Music
July 21, 2025
.By W.B. King -- Long before Vince Herman crisscrossed the nation showcasing Leftover Salmon’s unique brew of polyethnic Cajun, country,...Read More
Little Alien, Big Indian
July 21, 2025
By Krista Madsen This birthday of mine last week was a special one. Not because I reached any milestone age, or was...Read More
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.