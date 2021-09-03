Top News Ida Update: The Road Back To Normal Published 2 hours ago2h ago • Bookmarks: 1 Remnants of the sidewalk on Sunnyside Avenue, Tarrytown--photo by Brianna Staudt September 3, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— Both the Town of Greenburgh and the Village of Tarrytown have scheduled an additional bulk pick-up for those who lost furniture and other household belongings due to flooding. In each case, the pick-ups will be on Saturday, September 4th. In Greenburgh’s case, no appointment will be needed, so long as the items are placed curbside by 7:00 a.m. Saturday and do not include construction debris such as insulation, tiles or sheetrock, removal of which would require the services of licensed facilities. Questions should be referred to the county via https://www.westchestergov.com/swc/licensed-private-transfer-stations-and-processing-facilities.Advertisement Tarrytown’s extra pick-up will be by appointment only, with openings granted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Appointments may be requested using the village’s online bulk-pickup form: https://tarrytown.seamlessdocs.com/f/4qcqf8pw2uk8. The DPW advises not placing the items curbside until the application is confirmed. Dobbs Ferry has collected anything left curbside since the storm and has now added additional pick-ups next Tuesday and Friday. In Sleepy Hollow, says Village Administrator Anthony Giaccio, “We did a special bulk pick-up today [Friday] and are even considering doing something tomorrow.” The village’s next scheduled bulk pick-up is on September 13. Sleepy Hollow fared much better than other communities, with limited flooding and only a couple of power outages, according to Giaccio. By contrast, Irvington did not fare well, with major road damage on several of the east-west roads leading from Broadway down towards the Hudson. With DPW crews working non-stop since the storm hit, they have not had time to consider next steps. Standard policy in the village is to pick up any bulk material along with regular garbage and send a ($25) bill later. Anything additional is up for discussion, but, says Village Administrator Larry Schopfer, “Crews have yet to recover from the overtime of the past few days.” Countywide, both the Bronx River Parkway and the Saw Mill still have residual flooding. The Saw Mill is closed both ways from Palmer Avenue to Lawrence Street and from Ashford Avenue to Route 119 northbound. Southbound lanes are closed all the way from I-287 to Lawrence Street in Yonkers. According to County Legislator MaryJane Shimsky, Bee-Line buses and Para-Transit service is back up, on or close to schedule, Temporary schedule changes can be found at www.westchestergov.com/beelinebus. While Metro North has resumed limited services on its Harlem and New Haven Lines, the Hudson Line will remain shut down until further notice. Con Ed reports that it expects 95% of customers will have power restored by midnight Friday, with the rest restored by 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon. To check, go to www.coned.com or call 1-800-75-CONED (1-800-752-6633) and expect to be on hold a long time. New York Governor Kathy Hochul yesterday reported that President Biden had agreed to grant emergency status to the entire area, and on Friday, County Executive Latimer reported that FEMA representatives were in Westchester assessing the damage. He advised home and business owners to take photographs and keep all receipts in preparation for filing claims. 