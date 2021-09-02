Ida Inundates The Rivertowns

September 2, 2021

By Barrett Seaman—

This story has been updated

Residents of the rivertowns, along with the rest of the New York metropolitan region, got more than an inkling of what the residents of New Orleans had to face last weekend, as the remnants of Hurricane Ida swept through the area, dropping torrents of rain, accompanied by strong winds and lightning. Local rivers and streams quickly rose over their natural banks, ripping apart adjacent roads and sidewalks and forcing closure of all four of the county’s parkways.

The storm’s worst effects were felt in the hours around midnight. Con Ed reported 16,800 customers without power. All three Metro North lines suspended service, as did the Bee Line bus service (which has since been restored). The County’s six rescue teams stayed busy pulling stranded motorists from their cars and in some cases in the sound shore communities from their homes. According to County Executive George Latimer, one person drowned and another is missing at a location in the county he would not identify.

At the height of the storm, Tarrytown opened its Main Street fire house as a shelter, though in the end, no one availed themselves of it, as the waters receded almost as quickly as they came. More lasting were the power outages caused by downed trees—one on Irving Avenue, another in front of the Carrollwood condominium complex on Rte. 119. With widespread and substantial flooding, Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner declared his own State of Emergency, as did the County.

a manhole covers, Center Street

By daybreak, an incongruously blue sky illuminated the damage: sink holes on Sunnyside Lane and Dows Lane in Irvington forced those roads to close down completely. The Saw Mill River Parkway was inaccessible from Yonkers all the way to Mt. Pleasant with multiple disabled and abandoned vehicles. With the New York Thruway flooded out between Exits 12 and 14 on the Rockland side, traffic on the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge westbound was at a standstill at the height of rush hour. Residents in Tarrytown reported—and recorded—manhole covers bobbing on top of gushing sewer outlets.

Ida was gone as swiftly as she came. At an 11:00 a.m. press conference Thursday, Latimer indicated that he hoped the closed parkways and other roads would re-open by the end of the day, “But we can’t promise that we’ll have a normal rush hour,” he added.

What the County Executive could not also promise was that Ida would be the last violent storm to come through this season. There have been five hurricanes so far, two of them Category #3 or higher, and the season is just getting underway.

Con Ed advises those whose power is still out, whether residents or businesses, should call 1-800-752-6633 or log onto https://www.coned.com/en/services-and-outages/report-track-service-issue…