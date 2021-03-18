ICYMI – Tarrytown Summer Camp Survey

Community Board

March 18, 2021

Can you tell we like surveys yet? The Village has issued a Summer Camp Survey with the purpose to gauge overall interest in running the Tarrytown Day Camp this summer. The Camp did not run in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With guidance issued, schools running, testing widely available, and vaccine roll out underway, the Village feels we are possibly in a position to roll out camp for Summer 2021. However, if interest is too limited in the camp, we may choose not to run it in 2021.

Please take the survey even if you do not intend to send your child to our camp or any camp. It will help us tremendously with planning.

SURVEY LINK: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/XT9DXWJ 

The Survey is only a handful of questions (even less if you do not intend to use our camp) and should take no more than 3-4 minutes (less if you do not intend to send your child to camp).

