Community News
Government & Politics
Sleepy Hollow News

ICE Was Here

A sign above the door of Christ Church San Marcos in Tarrytown invites both refugees and the federal agents who seek them.
July 14, 2025

By Barrett Seaman–

ICE was in town again—this time in both in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow. In Tarrytown, agents gathered outside of Christ Church San Marcos, a place of worship on South Broadway that makes no bones about its commitment to provide sanctuary for immigrants and refugees, regardless of their legal status. It says so in big, bold signs that no one could miss—including agents from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, who seem to, as a matter of strategy, target prospects in or near sanctuaries, like Christ Church, immigration courts and food pantries.

Tarrytown Police, alerted to ICE’s presence, confirmed their identities as federal agents but “did not,” wrote Chief John Barbalet in an email, “participate or assist law enforcement activities.” Thus they essentially stood by as unmasked agents handcuffed an otherwise unidentified male—possibly someone seeking refuge at the church. “We were advised,” wrote Chief Barbalet, that they did not have a judicial warrant. Who the individual was, what his legal status was and where he was taken are all questions left unanswered, pending a response from ICE’s media information office in Washington.

Agents visited Sleepy Hollow as well, Sgt. Greg Lobato confirmed to The Hudson Independent, adding that the department does not know one way or the other if anyone was taken into custody. “They call us and tell us they’re coming,” he said, but do not otherwise engage with or inform local authorities. And local police keep their distance. “We don’t want to give the public the impression that we’re assisting them.”

A sign on Christ Church’s front gate

