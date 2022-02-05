Community News
Tarrytown News

Ice Storm Tips

Winter storm and snow in trees - Westchester news during winter storms
February 4, 2022

 

Ice storm tonight, Friday, February 4, 2022

Tonight and Saturday morning please be careful traveling and performing errands, and be sure to salt any icy patches along sidewalks and driveways on your property.  Most municipalities have had their maintenance crews out today to apply salt and calcium chloride to the roadways, sidewalks and bridges.  However, salt becomes less and less effective as temperatures drop, and treated surfaces can actually freeze when temperatures are under 20-degrees Fahrenheit.  Temperatures are forecast to drop to 18-degrees F. tonight. We urge everyone to take extra care this evening when traveling either for work or for pleasure. If you don’t have to travel, it’s probably best to stay home and stay off the roads.

Volunteer for a Board or Committee

The Village is always looking for people to serve on our many Boards and Committees. Right now there are some openings on various boards and committees, so if you are interested in contributing to the Village of Tarrytown community, please feel free to submit an application to the Village via the following link: https://www.tarrytownny.gov/volunteer-to-serve

Skating on Tarrytown Lakes this weekend

As of this point in time on Friday afternoon, given the continued drop in temperatures after the rain and sleet we experienced today, there is a very good chance (probably 55/45) that we will be able to have for skating on Saturday.  We will make the announcement by 11 a.m. on Saturday.  Sunday has greater chances (80%/20%) that we will be open for skating.

IF SKATING IS POSSIBLE, the hours will be:

  • Saturday 12 Noon to 6 p.m. and
  • Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Check the Village of Tarrytown website for any updates, after 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Con Edison Gas Main Update

Here is the latest update on Con Edison gas main work around the Village.

  • It will be another 2 weeks before work starts WEST OF BROADWAY
  • No parking on Hamilton Tuesday and Thursday from Broadway to Croton – there will be gas line connection work taking place on those days.  Residents with village-issued permits will be able to park in the McKeel Parking Lot on days and times when parking is prohibited.  Be sure to follow the posted signs in the field.
  • There is a gas service connection project that is pending, in order to connect a new service line to a building at the intersection of Broadway and Main Street.  When the work is scheduled, traffic will temporarily be blocked off on the block of Main Street between Broadway and Kaldenberg/John Street.

 

