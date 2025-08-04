ICE Agents Return to Tarrytown

August 4, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

Agents from the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) visited Tarrytown Friday for the third time since May.

According to village officials, as was the case with two previous targeted actions, the Tarrytown Police Department was notified about ICE presence when they arrived and given follow-up notification when a member of the community was detained.

“To date, to the best of our knowledge, the federal enforcement agents have been targeting individuals who are undocumented who have been accused of committing past crimes,” village officials stated.

The Tarrytown Police Department was not involved in any enforcement action activities.

“The Village of Tarrytown Police Department does not question individuals about their immigration status, nor do they share information or detain people at ICE’s request without a valid judicial warrant,” village officials stated.

On July 14, ICE agents appeared in the village armed with administrative warrants in pursuit of two individuals.

On May 22, ICE agents notified the Sleepy Hollow Police Department that they would be attempting to serve an immigration warrant on Cortlandt Street. Three people were taken into custody by ICE without incident.