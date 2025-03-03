March 3, 2025
I Swear to God
March 3, 2025
I SWEAR TO GOD: For F*'s sake, Part II By Krista Madsen I’ve noticed I’ve been swearing more lately, and that I’m...Read More
Irvington High School’s Gabriella Brenner to Perform in Prestigious All-Eastern Music Ensemble
March 1, 2025
Irvington High School senior Gabriella Brenner has been selected to perform with the prestigious National Association for Music Educators Eastern...Read More
First Cannabis Dispensary in Tarrytown Approved
February 27, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Purchasing cannabis products in the rivertowns has become easier with businesses already opened in Sleepy Hollow and...Read More
Dozens of Irvington High Seniors Inducted Into National Honor Society
February 26, 2025
Following a rigorous application process, more than 80 Irvington High School students who demonstrated exceptional achievement and commitment to service...Read More
Irvington’s Award-Winning, Locally-Sourced Cocktail
February 26, 2025
By Shana Liebman-- This Friday, February 28, Red Hat on the River will introduce an award-winning cocktail: The Darth Veda,...Read More
Irvington and Hastings Democrats Weigh Candidates
February 26, 2025
By Barrett Seaman— Irvington’s Democrats gathered in Town Hall Theater Tuesday evening to finish voting for mayoral and trustee candidates....Read More
Last Call for Bulldog Gallery Participants, Sponsors in Irvington
February 26, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Time is running out for sponsors and artists to register to participate in what has become a...Read More
Bring Your Kids to Work Decade
February 25, 2025
BRING YOUR KIDS TO WORK DECADE: How Resolute is your desk? By Krista Madsen Plenty of previously professional women talk about the...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Senior Overcomes Odds to Become Female Wrestling Champ
February 24, 2025
By Tom Pedulla--- A daughter’s fear and parental concerns gave way to unbridled joy when Sleepy Hollow’s Kamile Contreras emerged...Read More
Irvington Democrats Hold Competitive Primary for Mayor and Trustees
February 24, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- The Irvington Democratic Party holds its nominating convention on Tuesday night in the Town Hall Theater. Barring...Read More
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.