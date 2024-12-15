Support our Sponsors
Dobbs Ferry News
Top News

Hundreds Participate in Dobbs Ferry Holiday Hustle

December 15, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

Hundreds of adults and youngsters braved frigid temperatures in the mid-20s Sunday morning to participate in the 12th Annual Dobbs Ferry Holiday Hustle 5K & Kids Reindeer Fun Run 1K.

Almost 760 runners and walkers were in the holiday spirit, wearing festive attire for the joyful event, which benefits the Dobbs Ferry Youth Services Council (YSC) and its holiday gift drive. The Grinch was the theme of this year’s hustle.

Participants started in the parking lot of Mercy University and ended on Main St., where hot chocolate and cookies were waiting. Everyone received a t-shirt, but finisher medals were in short supply.

Regardless, everyone was in good spirits completing the race and supporting a good cause.

The Dobbs Ferry YSC plays an essential role in the Dobbs Ferry community by addressing the needs of local youth, fostering leadership, and promoting collaboration between young people and adults. The council includes community leaders, parent volunteers, and students from local schools like Dobbs Ferry High School, The Masters School, and Mercy College. One of its key goals is to create programs and initiatives that enhance the overall well-being of Dobbs Ferry’s youth, ensuring their voices are heard and their needs met.

A significant part of YSC’s work is supported by the Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Support Program, which funds local coalitions to reduce substance use among young people. The program, managed by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), provides grant funds annually to community groups like YSC. The grant enables YSC to strengthen partnerships with local sectors—including law enforcement, healthcare professionals, schools, and faith-based organizations—to reduce youth alcohol, tobacco, and drug use​.

