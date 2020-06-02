HUNDREDS LINE BROADWAY IN TARRYTOWN PROTEST

A crowd of several hundred, mostly white Tarrytown residents flocked to Patriots Park midday Tuesday to protest the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the Trump administration. All age group were represented, but the participation of high school and college students was notable.

Chants of “Black Lives Matter,” “Say His Name, George Floyd,” and “Hey, Hey, Ho, Ho, Donald Trump Has Got To Go” were interspersed with raucous cheers whenever passing motorists honked their horns in support. Most participants wore masks, and pre-made signs were in abundance. Tarrytown Police, including Chief John Barbalet, strolled through the crowd, though there were no indications of potential violence–even tension.