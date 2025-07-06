By Rick Pezzullo--- The Sleepy Hollow Art & Placemaking Committee (APC) has issued an open call for a Sleepy Hollow or Tarrytown-based artist to create a public mural on the Greene...Read More
July 6, 2025
Residents in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow had a blast Friday at the village’s annual fireworks extravaganza at Pierson Park. Food trucks, bounce houses and live music from Kickstart Charlie also contributed to the fun Independence Day celebration.
Hundreds Have a Blast Enjoying Independence Day
July 6, 2025
Residents in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow had a blast Friday at the village's annual fireworks extravaganza at Pierson Park. Food...
Sleepy Hollow Resident Relishes Horse Stable
July 2, 2025
By Tom Pedulla--- Sleepy Hollow resident Larry Doyle was in the right place at the right time when he ventured...
Shining A Light On Asian Americans’ Influence On American History
July 1, 2025
By Jeff Wilson-- Watching a PowerPoint, "Hidden Voices: Asian American and Pacific Islanders in the United States," a new component...
Fire Officials Oppose Battery Energy Storage System in Tarrytown
June 30, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Local fire officials are continuing to throw cold water on a proposed Battery Energy Storage System (BESS)...
Residents Warned About Bear Roaming Around Tarrytown
June 30, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- When it comes to the bare necessities about being aware of your surroundings, residents in Tarrytown are...
Eremition
June 30, 2025
EREMITION: I'm sitting this presidency out By Krista Madsen Call it an existential crisis, or, in the vernacular of our times, a...
At Sleepy Hollow’s New DeCicco & Sons, Tally Makes Sure The Shelves Are Stocked
June 28, 2025
By Barrett Seaman— Tall and erect with a soft burgundy screen explaining that her role is to "check shelf inventory,"...
Sleepy Hollow High School Class of 2025 Graduates
June 26, 2025
The Sleepy Hollow High School Class of 2025 received its diplomas last week on the football field. The following is...
Drake to be Next Hastings Mayor after Winning Primary
June 25, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Hastings-on-Hudson Trustee Tom Drake will be the village's next mayor after defeating fellow Trustee Morgen Fleisig in...
