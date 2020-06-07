Hundreds Participate in Black Lives Matter Rally in Irvington

Children, teenagers, and adults of all ages demonstrated their support for racial justice at a Black Lives Matter rally organized by Nathan Bernstein outside of Village Hall on Sunday, June 7th in Irvington.

Hundreds of participants knelt for eight minutes and 46 seconds in a moving tribute honoring George Floyd, the unarmed African American man who died after a now-former Minneapolis police officer pinned his knee on Floyd’s neck for that length of time, while Mr. Floyd repeatedly said that he couldn’t breathe.

– Photos by Kim Vogelsang Gilligan –

