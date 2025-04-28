Hundreds Enjoy Annual Duck Derby at Patriots Park

Hundreds of children and adults turned out at Patriots Park in Tarrytown Sunday for the 18th annual Rotary Club of the Tarrytowns’ Duck Derby and the Family YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day.
The event, which featured six preliminary Derby races and a Grand Final featuring small, “adopted” rubber ducks zipping down Andre Brook for valuable prizes, was held a day later than originally advertised because of inclement weather on Saturday.
Healthy Kids Day events included inflatable rides, games, face painting, arts and crafts and the popular Bubble Bus.
Support our Sponsors
There were also many local food vendors on hand to satisfy all cravings.
Organizers were hoping to raise $40,000, with all the funds being returned to the community through grants and scholarships.
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.