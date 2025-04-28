Hundreds Enjoy Annual Duck Derby at Patriots Park

April 28, 2025

Hundreds of chil­dren and adults turned out at Pa­tri­ots Park in Tar­ry­town Sunday for the 18th annual Ro­tary Club of the Tar­ry­towns’ Duck Derby and the Fam­ily YM­CA’s Healthy Kids Day.

The event, which featured six pre­lim­i­nary Derby races and a Grand Fi­nal fea­tur­ing small, “adopted” rub­ber ducks zip­ping down An­dre Brook for valuable prizes, was held a day later than originally advertised because of inclement weather on Saturday.

Healthy Kids Day events included inflatable rides, games, face painting, arts and crafts and the popular Bubble Bus.

There were also many local food vendors on hand to satisfy all cravings.

Organizers were hoping to raise $40,000, with all the funds being returned to the community through grants and scholarships.

—Rick Pezzullo