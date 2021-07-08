Irvington News
Obituaries

Hugh Landy, 88

July 8, 2021

Hugh T. Landy a longtime resident of Irvington, died July 2. He was 88.

He was born October 30, 1932 in the Bronx to Richard and Mary Landy. He attended St. Raymond’s grammar school in the Bronx, DeLasalle H.S. in Manhattan and graduated from Iona College with a degree in finance.Mr. Landy proudly served his country in the U.S. Airforce/National Security division during the Korean War.

He began his career at Columbia Records/CBS in their management training program and after several years left CBS as Director. His dedication for the recording industry afforded him positions with Electro Sound/V.P. of Sales, PRC as president and Cinram where he retired as V.P. of Sales.

He served as President of the Tarrytown Marina and as V.P. on the Downingwood Condominium Board. Mr. Landy was a man’s man who enjoyed fishing, golfing, hunting and boating, and was known to share a few drinks with the guys. Many will remember him by many names, “Captain,” ” Chief,” “Hughie,” “Pres,” “Bro,” and as a kind loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and a friend who went out of his way to help others. He also had a passion for life and a can-do-attitude.

He is survived by his loving wife Lorraine (Caione) Landy. His three children from a previous marriage, Tom, MaryBeth, Chris, a grandson Max, three granddaughters, Samantha, Kendra and Anna. He also leaves behind a brother Joe and sister-in-law Kitt. Nieces Graceanne and Kerrianne. He was predeceased by a sister Frances.

A personal message from Lorraine: “How lucky I am to have been married to my best friend and grateful to have spent the last 50 years by his side.”

