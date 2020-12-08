Hugh D. Jones, 79

December 8, 2020

Hugh D Jones, a longtime resident of Sleepy Hollow, died peacefully December 7 at home surrounded by family after battling liver cancer. He was 79.

Born in Glen Rock, NJ, he graduated from Lehigh University and later UCLA where he earned his Master’s degree. It was there, while attending UCLA, that he met, fell in love and married his wife, Carol. Throughout their marriage, they showed what it meant to deeply love, forgive and stay true to each other through the ups and downs.

A resident of Sleepy Hollow for more than 35 years, Mr. Jones’ great joys were music, golfing, boating and serving in his community. He delighted in sharing his love of music and the sounds of jazz filled the house each weekend. He was blessed with a lovely tenor signing voice and shared it with glee clubs in his youth and the Second Reformed Church Choir for most of his adulthood. He picked up golfing as an adult to spend time with his son, David, and both enjoyed playing together up until this past spring. Boating on the Hudson River brought him peace. It was truly one of his favorite places to be.

An active member of the community, he proudly served as the Commodore of the Philipse Manor Beach Club, served on the village Planning Board and was a valued member of the Second Reformed Church’s Consistory. He took great pride in providing for his family. His incredible work ethic was ever-present throughout his career in the field of aviation and transportation. Starting at TWA, onto MacDonald Douglas, then American Airlines, the Port Authority of NY and finally Republic Airport in Farmingdale, Long Island where he spent 22 years running the airport until his retirement.

His sentimental Welsh spirit, charming wit and quiet humor will be deeply missed. His family will carry him in their hearts and treasure all the wonderful memories together. He is survived by his wife, Carol, his children, Wendy (Rob) and David (Cory), grandchildren (Bryce, Adam, Piper and Hailey) and sister, Dilys Landé.

Share the News!







