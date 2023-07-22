Hudson Valley Shakespeare’s New Home: A Promising Work in Progress

July 22, 2023

By Barrett Seaman—

It’s a trek from the rivertowns—45 minutes by car, but if you like your Shakespeare contemporized and al fresco, served up with hilltop picnics looking out over the Hudson Highlands, then one or more trips to the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival (HVSF) in Garrison during July and August will be well worth the time and the mileage.

Coming out of the pandemic, HVSF now has a new home that is actually ten or so minutes closer to the rivertowns than its previous setting on the Garrison/Cold Spring border. For more than three decades, productions were staged there on the grounds of Boscobel, a post-Revolutionary riverfront estate overlooking West Point. During those years, the company gained a reputation for teasing The Bard’s work into modern times with contemporary music and gag lines a la SNL, while nurturing promising actors for eight-week stints each summer.

The old setting offered ideal picnic spots, but BYO picnics were the only meal in town. That meant lugging coolers and baskets several hundred yards from the parking lot and back. In the new HVSF campus, if you insist on bringing your own vittles, it’s still a hike to the top of the hill for the best view from what was once the 11th fairway of the Garrison and Highlands Country Club, but now there are other dining options (not to mention staffers in golf carts patrolling the property on the lookout for the overburdened).

The new HVSF home is still very much a work in progress. The theater company and Boscobel parted ways several years ago after what Artistic Director Davis McCallum described as “challenges” arose in negotiations over the relationship going forward. As it happened, they had someplace to go. Local philanthropist Chris Davis, grandson of Tarrytown’s Kathryn Wasserman Davis, had bought the golf club in 1999 in order to save it from being sold to a condominium developer, creating a non-profit land trust to protect the open space in perpetuity. Two decades later, Davis offered 98 of the nearly 200 acres to HVSF as its new home. The tent that had served as a semi-enclosed theater was reconstructed next to what had been the clubhouse, thus solving what had been a shortcoming at Boscobel: the absence of a dining facility. Under contract with the Valley Restaurant, the facility now offers theatergoers the option of ordering picnics in advance from an online menu, “grab-and-go” food items or seated reservations in the former club dining room.

Though its present proximity to the former club dining room and kitchen is convenient to theatergoers, the tent won’t stay there. A new permanent theater will be built (ideally for opening in 2026) up on the hilltop, with its open end facing upriver toward Storm King and Breakneck Ridge.

The new HVSF home, which opened for business last summer, got a kickstart when the New York State Council of the Arts awarded it a $10 million grant. That helps, but they will need substantial contributions in order to build the theater as well as up to 40 rooms to house visiting artists. The new, more substantial venue, whose design has been certified at the platinum level according to LEED (Leadership in Environmental Design) standards, will allow HVSF to expand its season into the fall.

Meanwhile, the plays go on, following HVSF’s tradition of staging three performances a season—two Shakespeare plays (typically one comedy and one tragedy/history) and one non-Shakespearean production that offers troupers a chance to display their musical and comedic talents. This summer, they are staging Henry V and Love’s Labors Lost as well as the world premiere of Penelope, a musical adaptation of The Odyssey, as told by some of the marginal characters in the Greek epic. As is another HVSF tradition, Penelope poses numerous opportunities for audience participation.

For a complete rundown of plays, seating, menus and directions, go to www.hvshakespeare.org.

