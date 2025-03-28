Support our Sponsors
Hudson Valley Restaurant Week Kicks Off in Tarrytown

March 27, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

Spring 2025 Hudson Valley Restaurant Week kicked off Thursday at The Sailhouse in Tarrytown with Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins and other officials joining in the celebration.

The annual event runs from March 31 to April 13 with more than 70 restaurants throughout Westchester participating.

“Hudson Valley Restaurant Week is a favorite event here in Westchester. It’s a time when our vibrant culinary scene comes alive with creativity, community and flavor,” Jenkins said. “Whether you’re a longtime local or visiting for the first time, I encourage everyone to make reservations, explore new menus, try unique outdoor dining experiences, and enjoy the best of what our region has to offer — it’s a great way to support the small businesses and dedicated restaurateurs who make Westchester such a delicious and dynamic place to live.”

The Sailhouse is a new eatery taking part in the two-week showcase. It is located on the Hudson River waterfront and offers such contemporary American dishes as braised short ribs, crispy fish tacos and tuna crispy rice.

“We’re thrilled to join Hudson Valley Restaurant Week for the first time and honored to host the kick-off event,” said Colleen Cingel, a partner of The Sailhouse. “This celebration is a great way to highlight Westchester’s culinary talent and support local businesses. We are also delighted to showcase our stunning new renovations. For us, Restaurant Week is all about community, and we’re proud to be part of it, especially being Westchester natives. With the warm weather upon us, we can’t wait to welcome guests to The Sailhouse for great food, refreshing cocktails and live music by the water—there’s nothing better than enjoying the season on the historic Hudson!”
As part of Hudson Valley Restaurant Week, restaurants will be offering prix-fixe lunches and dinners at $24.95, $29.95, $39.95 or $44.95. (Price does not include tax, beverages, or gratuity.) Prix-fixe menus may be offered for both dine-in and takeout. 

A complete list of restaurants and menus can be found at valleytable.com/hvrw. Reservations are suggested as space fills quickly.

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

