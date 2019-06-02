Hudson Valley News Corp. Names New President, Director

Joining Montgomery on the HVNC board is Michael B. Richards ESQ, a graduate of Penn State with a bachelor’s degree in English and Theater Arts, and of NYU Law School, from which he graduated magna cum laude with the Order of the Coif. He lives in Tarrytown where he practices law in a variety of areas, including real estate, wills, and corporate transactional work. Dean Gallea, a board member and retired engineer with Consumer Reports, has taken on the duties as HVNC’s treasurer.

Walter G. Montgomery, a 33-year resident of Irvington and former village trustee there, has been elected president of the board of the Hudson Valley News Corporation (HVNC), the holding company for The Hudson Independent. He recently retired as CEO of the communications strategy firm Robinson Lerer & Montgomery, which he merged into the London-based firm Finsbury. He has been active in numerous charitable organizations and non-profits, including Abbott House and Lyndhurst Mansion. In an earlier career, he was an instructor in Chinese and Russian history at Brown University, from which he holds an M.A. and a Ph.D. He succeeds Matthew Brennan as HVNC’s president.