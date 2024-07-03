Support our Sponsors
Hudson River Beaches Reopen In Time For The 4th

The Philipse Manor Beach Club has reopened
July 3, 2024

The Westchester County Health Department has cleared Croton Point Park and Philips Manor Beach to open. The beaches had been ordered closed last week due to elevated bacteria levels. The beach samples collected exceeded the maximum level of enterococcus bacteria as outlined by the sanitary code.

July 3, 2024
The Westchester County Health Department has cleared Croton Point Park and Philips Manor Beach to open. The beaches had been...
The Rings of Hell

The Rings of Hell

July 1, 2024
THE RINGS OF HELL: With a map and art for when words fail us By Krista Madsen– The Inferno is the...
Hammered At The Polls By AOC, Irvington's Marty Dolan Calls His Maiden Voyage Into Politics "100% Worth It"

Hammered At The Polls By AOC, Irvington's Marty Dolan Calls His Maiden Voyage Into Politics "100% Worth It"

June 30, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- Marty Dolan, Irvington native and retired Wall Street and London banker, with no prior political experience, took...
New Pedestrian/Bike Thruway Overpass Now In Place

New Pedestrian/Bike Thruway Overpass Now In Place

June 29, 2024
By Barrett Seaman— Sometime in the wee hours of Saturday morning, two giant cranes lumbered out onto South Broadway where...
Aromë Caffé and Patisserie Now Open in Hastings-on-Hudson

Aromë Caffé and Patisserie Now Open in Hastings-on-Hudson

June 29, 2024
by Janine Annett-- Aromë Caffé and Patisserie is now officially ouvert at 10 Main Street in Hastings. Aromë features French pastries,...
Hastings Home Burglary Suspect Arrested

Hastings Home Burglary Suspect Arrested

June 28, 2024
By Janine Annett-- Given the low crime rate in the area, many Hastings residents were shocked to hear about a...
Northwell Opens Orthopedic Facility In Tarrytown

Northwell Opens Orthopedic Facility In Tarrytown

June 28, 2024
Northwell Health has opened a new orthopedic practice, Northwell Orthopedics at Tarrytown, continuing its strategy to expand access and coordinated...
Hudson River Beaches Closed Until Further Notice

Hudson River Beaches Closed Until Further Notice

June 28, 2024
High bacterial levels in the Hudson have led the Westchester County Health Department to close beaches at Philipse Manor and...
TVAC Honored as Volunteer Agency of the Year

TVAC Honored as Volunteer Agency of the Year

June 27, 2024
At the culmination of a week-long series of events held to celebrate National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week last month,...
Hastings' Triple Threat Athlete Heading For Wesleyan University

Hastings' Triple Threat Athlete Heading For Wesleyan University

June 26, 2024
By Tom Pedulla--    In an age when many student-athletes specialize in one sport in high school, Keith Capuano stood...
