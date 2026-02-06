Hudson River Plunges for Charity Scheduled Saturday

February 6, 2026

By Rick Pezzullo—

Despite the frigid temperatures forecast for the weekend, two charity plunges into the Hudson River to benefit Gullotta House are scheduled to take place Saturday.

Escape from Sing Sing Charity Plunge is set to kick off Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. at Louis Engel Park Beach on Westerly Rd. in Ossining, while the Headless Horseman Charity Plunge is slated to launch at 1:30 p.m. at Kingsland Point Park at 299 Palmer Ave. in Sleepy Hollow.

Gullotta House has set a fundraising goal of $50,000 for both plunges, and so far, more than $34,000 has been pledged.

“We are looking forward to our 9th annual charity plunge, as we continue our mission of supporting residents in Westchester County who are experiencing hardships, said Matthew Gullotta, President and Founder of Gullotta House. “We are thankful for all of our donors for their contributions and plunger participants for braving the cold as we work toward achieving our fundraising goal and making a lasting impact on the communities and residents we serve.”

Gullotta House has established a Needs a Home campaign where it is aiming to raise $350,000 to fund a five-family home in Westchester County to help families displaced by a fire or flood.

To up the ante this year, Gullotta House is offering some prizes and incentives, including: a $750 recreation scholarship to a resident in the town or village that raises the most donations; a $250 Amazon gift card for overall best costume; and a $100 gift card each for the best costume at each plunge.

Participating in the plunge is $75 for each individual and $300 per team for up to five people. Participants who attract sponsorships or donations in excess of $200, will get to memorialize their plunge with a long sleeve event shirt, and participants who raise $500 or more, will receive a customized hoodie.

For those who would like to register, place a donation, or become a sponsor, visit the event sites below:

Escape from Sing Sing Charity Plunge: https://gullottahouse.org/2026-escape-from-sing-sing-plunge/ or Headless Horseman Charity Plunge: https://gullottahouse.org/2026-gullotta-house-headless-horseman-Plunge/.

Gullotta House Inc. is a nonprofit 501 (c) (3) organization founded in 2015 for the charitable purpose of aiding residents of Westchester County who face financial or other hardships. Gullotta House Inc. assists residents by providing food vouchers, scholarships to aid with the cost of education, medical assistance such as stairlifts and ramps, much-needed family outings and other forms of entertainment, and holiday assistance.

For more information about Gullotta House, visit www.gullottahouse.org.