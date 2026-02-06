Support our Sponsors
  • Science Success - chemistry, biology science tutors
Sleepy Hollow News
Top News

Hudson River Plunges for Charity Scheduled Saturday

• Bookmarks: 8

February 6, 2026

By Rick Pezzullo—

Despite the frigid temperatures forecast for the weekend, two charity plunges into the Hudson River to benefit Gullotta House are scheduled to take place Saturday.

Escape from Sing Sing Charity Plunge is set to kick off Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. at Louis Engel Park Beach on Westerly Rd. in Ossining, while the Headless Horseman Charity Plunge is slated to launch at 1:30 p.m. at Kingsland Point Park at 299 Palmer Ave. in Sleepy Hollow.

Support our Sponsors
  • New York Studio School - virtual certificate
  • Savva Sips in Ivington
  • Charity Plunge - Gullotta House Hudson River plunge

Gullotta House has set a fundraising goal of $50,000 for both plunges, and so far, more than $34,000 has been pledged.

“We are looking forward to our 9th annual charity plunge, as we continue our mission of supporting residents in Westchester County who are experiencing hardships, said Matthew Gullotta, President and Founder of Gullotta House. “We are thankful for all of our donors for their contributions and plunger participants for braving the cold as we work toward achieving our fundraising goal and making a lasting impact on the communities and residents we serve.”

Gullotta House has established a Needs a Home campaign where it is aiming to raise $350,000 to fund a five-family home in Westchester County to help families displaced by a fire or flood.

To up the ante this year, Gullotta House is offering some prizes and incentives, including: a $750 recreation scholarship to a resident in the town or village that raises the most donations; a $250 Amazon gift card for overall best costume; and a $100 gift card each for the best costume at each plunge.

Participating in the plunge is $75 for each individual and $300 per team for up to five people. Participants who attract sponsorships or donations in excess of $200, will get to memorialize their plunge with a long sleeve event shirt, and participants who raise $500 or more, will receive a customized hoodie.

For those who would like to register, place a donation, or become a sponsor, visit the event sites below:

Escape from Sing Sing Charity Plunge: https://gullottahouse.org/2026-escape-from-sing-sing-plunge/ or Headless Horseman Charity Plunge: https://gullottahouse.org/2026-gullotta-house-headless-horseman-Plunge/.

Gullotta House Inc. is a nonprofit 501 (c) (3) organization founded in 2015 for the charitable purpose of aiding residents of Westchester County who face financial or other hardships. Gullotta House Inc. assists residents by providing food vouchers, scholarships to aid with the cost of education, medical assistance such as stairlifts and ramps, much-needed family outings and other forms of entertainment, and holiday assistance.

For more information about Gullotta House, visit www.gullottahouse.org.

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
Andrea Martone Realtor - Rivertowns and Westchester
Masters Boys B-Ball Winning “Together”

Masters Boys B-Ball Winning “Together”

February 6, 2026
By Tom Pedulla--    The Masters School is building something special in boys’ basketball under head coach Joey Kuhl. The...
Read More
Hudson River Plunges for Charity Scheduled Saturday

Hudson River Plunges for Charity Scheduled Saturday

February 6, 2026
By Rick Pezzullo--- Despite the frigid temperatures forecast for the weekend, two charity plunges into the Hudson River to benefit...
Read More
IrvingtonSummer Camp Employment Opportunities

IrvingtonSummer Camp Employment Opportunities

February 6, 2026
Day Camp Staff The following opportunities are available: Specialist- minimum age: 22 House Director- minimum age: 21 Counselor- minimum age:...
Read More
ANNOUNCING VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES ON VILLAGE BOARDS, COMMISSIONS, AND COMMITTEES

ANNOUNCING VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES ON VILLAGE BOARDS, COMMISSIONS, AND COMMITTEES

February 5, 2026
Irvington has a long-standing tradition of volunteerism and civic engagement. The Village of Irvington Mayor and Board of Trustees invites...
Read More
Puberty in Hiding

Puberty in Hiding

February 1, 2026
PUBERTY IN HIDING: When normal things happen under extraordinary circumstances By Krista Madsen Of all the news you can punch a wall...
Read More
Irvington High Senior Receives National Writing Nomination

Irvington High Senior Receives National Writing Nomination

January 29, 2026
By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School senior Josh Greenbarg has earned national recognition for his writing, receiving a Scholastic Gold...
Read More
GILT Launches Third Annual Environmental Grant Program

GILT Launches Third Annual Environmental Grant Program

January 28, 2026
The Greater Irvington Land Trust (GILT) is launching its 2026 Community Grant Program this week.  In this, the third year...
Read More
First Place, Last Pickle

First Place, Last Pickle

January 28, 2026
FIRST PLACE, LAST PICKLE: Don't touch that trophy By Krista Madsen I desperately require some comic relief. Mind you, I like my...
Read More
Medical Advice During A Snowstorm

Medical Advice During A Snowstorm

January 25, 2026
It's dangerous out there, as anyone who has ventured out of the house in the last day--and it's not going...
Read More
Ardsley Senior Named Finalist in National Science Contest

Ardsley Senior Named Finalist in National Science Contest

January 25, 2026
By Rick Pezzullo---  An Ardsley High School senior has been named one of the top 40 finalists in the nation’s...
Read More
8 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
50 views
bookmark icon