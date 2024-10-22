Hudson River Patriots Chapter Of The DAR Presents U.S. Flag To Zion Episcopal Church

October 22, 2024

The Hudson River Patriots Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) proudly presented a United States Flag to Reverend Mary Grambsch, Priest in Charge, of Zion Episcopal Church this past Saturday. This meaningful gesture underscores the DAR’s commitment to patriotism and community service.

The presentation ceremony held in front of the church was attended by members of the DAR and Zion Church, including Junior Warden Lesley Walter, and Carl Walter. Philomena Dunn, Regent, Hudson River Patriots Chapter of the DAR, spoke about the significance of the flag and its representation of freedom and unity.

“We are honored to present this flag to Zion Episcopal Church,” said Philomena Dunn. “It symbolizes our shared values of patriotism, faith and community involvement.”

Support our Sponsors



The American flag presented has flown over Memorial Continental Hall, the DAR historic landmark in Washington, D.C., and will now fly prominently above Zion Church which is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places.