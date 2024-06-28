Northwell Health has opened a new orthopedic practice, Northwell Orthopedics at Tarrytown, continuing its strategy to expand access and coordinated...Read More
June 28, 2024
High bacterial levels in the Hudson have led the Westchester County Health Department to close beaches at Philipse Manor and Croton Point Park. Collected samples exceeded the upper density of bacteria of 104 enterococci per 100 mL of marine water. The beaches will remain closed to swimmers until further notice.
Hudson River Beaches Closed Until Further Notice
June 28, 2024
TVAC Honored as Volunteer Agency of the Year
June 27, 2024
At the culmination of a week-long series of events held to celebrate National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week last month,
Hastings’ Triple Threat Athlete Heading For Wesleyan University
June 26, 2024
By Tom Pedulla-- In an age when many student-athletes specialize in one sport in high school, Keith Capuano stood
Pedestrian Bridge Project to Close Lanes on Cuomo Bridge
June 26, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- As if traffic wasn't bad enough on Fridays crossing the Governor Mario Cuomo Bridge, motorists are going
Justin Hayward Promises Moody Blues Hits And Deep Cuts At The Music Hall, With Christopher Cross Sharing the Bill
June 26, 2024
By W.B. King-- While attending an ABBA concert in the late 1970s, Justin Hayward was seated next to Bob Geldof.
Shimsky Shakes Off Abinanti in Primary; Cacace Rolls in DA Race
June 26, 2024
State Assemblywoman MaryJane Shimsky defeated her predecessor Tom Abinanti in a bitterly contested Democratic primary Tuesday. According to unofficial results
Latimer Posts Decisive Win Over Bowman
June 26, 2024
By: Barrett Seaman-- The floor-to-ceiling glass walls of the office building on Westchester Avenue were nowhere near thick enough to
Tax Tumult: Reassessing 30,000 Greenburgh Properties in a Riotous Real Estate Year
June 25, 2024
By Sue Treiman-- Greenburgh Township wrapped up the initial phase of its tax reassessment process last week with an average
Hastings Sharpshooter Shakes Sibling Rivalry to Carve Own Path
June 25, 2024
by Tom Pedulla--- Sibling rivalries can be challenging. Katie Drozd learned that when she made the Hastings varsity girls' basketball
