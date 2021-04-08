Food in the Rivertowns

Hudson Prime Steakhouse Coming to Irvington in May

• Bookmarks: 3

April 8, 2021

Hudson Steakhouse logo

By Linda Viertel—

Restaurateurs Floria and Gino Uli, currently owners of Divino Cucina Italiana in Hastings -On- Hudson, will be opening their newest culinary destination, Hudson Prime Steakhouse, planned for a May 1 start date. They are “hands-on” seasoned restaurateurs with Gino as chef. He has dreamed of opening a steakhouse since creating his first restaurant in Florida 18 years ago. He takes special pride in the construction of his restaurants, a skill learned while working for his father’s construction company prior to entering the restaurant business. And Divino Cucina Italiana is a perfect example of his success in that endeavor: the Uli’s Hastings restaurant was just named one of the 20 most beautiful restaurants in Westchester.

The Uli’s  main focus at Hudson Prime will be dry-aged steak and seafood. To that end, they will hand pick their seafood fresh from the market and have an in-house butcher who will age and cut all steaks to size daily. Other offerings will include home-made fresh pasta served with a variety of seafood, meat and vegetable sauces- standards honed at Divino Cucina Italiana.

Hudson Steakhouse, Irvington, NY

Private parties are welcome in the main dining room as well as in the private wine cellar. Outdoor seating, weather permitting, will be available on the patio with views of the Hudson River.

Covid has created many challenges for the restaurant industry, so with the pandemic in mind, Hudson Prime will provide added features setting them apart from other steakhouses. The Ulis will offer once weekly meat market hours when customers can come in and special order their cuts of meat directly with the butcher, so they can have take-home steaks to prepare as they wish. The steakhouse  will also offer prepared family meals such as rotisserie chicken and whole suckling pig for at-home dining. “We are excited for this new endeavor,” Floria said, “And can’t wait to meet the residents of Irvington.”

If You Go:

  • 5 North Buckhout, Irvington, NY
  • Phone number and website to follow.
  • Hours: Mon.-Friday, 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. (with a happy hour)
    Sat. and Sun., 12 p.m.-10 p.m.(including brunch)
  • Please check on the exact opening date which could well be in mid-May.
Share the News!
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - Westchester and Rivertowns Real Estate - Houlihan Lawrence agent
Greenburgh COVID Angels Get A Shout-Out From Chuck Schumer

Greenburgh COVID Angels Get A Shout-Out From Chuck Schumer

April 8, 2021
The work of Greenburgh’s host of 260-some COVID Angels who volunteered their time, computer skills and persistence to get vaccination...
Read More
Hudson Prime Steakhouse Coming to Irvington in May

Hudson Prime Steakhouse Coming to Irvington in May

April 8, 2021
By Linda Viertel— Restaurateurs Floria and Gino Uli, currently owners of Divino Cucina Italiana in Hastings -On- Hudson, will be...
Read More
Friedlander Replaced As Tarrytown’s Planning Board Chair

Friedlander Replaced As Tarrytown’s Planning Board Chair

April 7, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- At its April 5th meeting, the Tarrytown Board of Trustees voted to replace Dr. Stanley Friedlander as...
Read More
After 13 years, Tarrytown’s A NU Toy Store To Close

After 13 years, Tarrytown’s A NU Toy Store To Close

April 6, 2021
By Brianna Staudt-- It immediately catches the eye of any child walking down Main Street in Tarrytown: a Ferris wheel,...
Read More
Celebrating a Soldier, Senior and All-Around Amazing Guy

Celebrating a Soldier, Senior and All-Around Amazing Guy

April 6, 2021
By Kevin Brown-- Have you ever walked by Washington Irving School on Broadway in Tarrytown and noticed a pair of...
Read More
‘Don’t Get Cocky With COVID’

‘Don’t Get Cocky With COVID’

April 5, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Applying the foot race metaphor to the COVID-19 pandemic is no doubt overdone, but with good reason....
Read More
Cuomo Offers $5,000 For The Best 2023 World University Games Mascot Design

Cuomo Offers $5,000 For The Best 2023 World University Games Mascot Design

April 2, 2021
By Kira Ratan-- The 2023 Winter World University Games are set to be held in Lake Placid, NY, but they...
Read More
COVID Update: Not Such A Great Mystery

COVID Update: Not Such A Great Mystery

April 1, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Experts are said to be scratching their heads over the recent upsurge in coronavirus infections in New...
Read More
Pandemic Takes Financial Toll on Religious Institutions

Pandemic Takes Financial Toll on Religious Institutions

April 1, 2021
By Tom Pedulla--- Buckets of all shapes and sizes can be found at the rear of Transfiguration Church in Tarrytown,...
Read More
Here’s How The Rivertowns Envision Police Reform.

Here’s How The Rivertowns Envision Police Reform.

April 1, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— By the first of April, a passel of reports from some 500 New York State municipalities with...
Read More
3 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
392 views
bookmark icon

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *