Hudson Prime Steakhouse Coming to Irvington in May

April 8, 2021

By Linda Viertel—

Restaurateurs Floria and Gino Uli, currently owners of Divino Cucina Italiana in Hastings -On- Hudson, will be opening their newest culinary destination, Hudson Prime Steakhouse, planned for a May 1 start date. They are “hands-on” seasoned restaurateurs with Gino as chef. He has dreamed of opening a steakhouse since creating his first restaurant in Florida 18 years ago. He takes special pride in the construction of his restaurants, a skill learned while working for his father’s construction company prior to entering the restaurant business. And Divino Cucina Italiana is a perfect example of his success in that endeavor: the Uli’s Hastings restaurant was just named one of the 20 most beautiful restaurants in Westchester.

The Uli’s main focus at Hudson Prime will be dry-aged steak and seafood. To that end, they will hand pick their seafood fresh from the market and have an in-house butcher who will age and cut all steaks to size daily. Other offerings will include home-made fresh pasta served with a variety of seafood, meat and vegetable sauces- standards honed at Divino Cucina Italiana.

Private parties are welcome in the main dining room as well as in the private wine cellar. Outdoor seating, weather permitting, will be available on the patio with views of the Hudson River.

Covid has created many challenges for the restaurant industry, so with the pandemic in mind, Hudson Prime will provide added features setting them apart from other steakhouses. The Ulis will offer once weekly meat market hours when customers can come in and special order their cuts of meat directly with the butcher, so they can have take-home steaks to prepare as they wish. The steakhouse will also offer prepared family meals such as rotisserie chicken and whole suckling pig for at-home dining. “We are excited for this new endeavor,” Floria said, “And can’t wait to meet the residents of Irvington.”

If You Go:

5 North Buckhout, Irvington, NY

Phone number and website to follow.

Hours: Mon.-Friday, 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. (with a happy hour)

Sat. and Sun., 12 p.m.-10 p.m.(including brunch)

