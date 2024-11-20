Hoyt Honored at Final Meeting as Tarrytown Trustee

November 19, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

Tarrytown Trustee Robert Hoyt was honored Monday by his colleagues during his final board meeting after serving 18 years.

Hoyt, who was born and raised in Tarrytown, officially had a day named after him in recognition of his contributions not only as a trustee, but also as a volunteer firefighter and ambulance corps member.

“It’s been a long time,” Hoyt said. “I need to thank you, the residents. For (nearly) 20 years, you put your trust and support in me. I hope I didn’t let you down. I enjoyed sitting here and always working together as a village. I’m going to miss you. Tarrytown is the jewel of the Hudson Valley. It always has been and it always will be.”

Hoyt, an As­so­ci­ate Di­rec­tor at Re­gen­eron Phar­ma­ceu­ti­cals in Tar­ry­town, decided to retire from his village role, instead of seeking a 10th term. He will be replaced by Kenneth Herzog.

During his time on the board, Hoyt worked alongside three different mayors: Drew Fixell, Thomas Butler and Karen Brown.

“I wish the current board continued success,” he said. “It takes a lot to run a village. There are a lot of people behind the scenes.”

Brown praised Hoyt for his community involvement and leadership, calling him “just a great guy and a good friend.”

Deputy Mayor Becky McGovern said, “Everything Bobby does is towards this community. We love him.”

Trustee Paul Rinaldi said Hoyt was “one of the good guys.”

“You have really been a role model,” Rinaldi said. “You’re just a great person.”